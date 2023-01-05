KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy: Best fantasy team for Round 8

The eighth Round of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 fixtures begin on Thursday, 5 December, with a clash between the Adelaide Strikers and the Hobart Hurricanes at the Adelaide Oval.

Round 7 was another fairly low-scoring one, with not many of the high-profile players delivering the returns. I recorded my lowest score in a round in this one, picking up only 341 points after my captain Daniel Sams was benched and vice-captain Matthew Wade couldn't get going either.

However, a five-game Round 8 that has the Sydney Sixers and the Hobart Hurricanes playing twice gives the opportunity to recover from the previous round and move back up the rankings.

Deadline for Trade ahead of ADL-HOB: 01:45 pm (IST), 07:15 pm (local), and 08:15 am (GMT)

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next round of BBL.

BBL Round 8 Fixtures

Date Home Team Away Team Time(In IST) January 5, 2023 Adelaide Strikers (ADL) Hobart Hurricanes (HOB) 01:45 PM January 6, 2023 Melbourne Stars (MLS) Sydney Sixers (SYD6) 01:00 PM January 7, 2023 Melbourne Renegades (MLR) Hobart Hurricanes (HOB) 12:35 PM January 7, 2023 Perth Scorchers (PER) Brisbane Heat (BNE) 03:45 PM January 8, 2023 Sydney Thunder (SYDT) Sydney Sixers (SYD6) 01:45 PM

Team Suggested in Round 7 of BBL

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($180,600), Sam Harper (MLR) ($85,900).

Batters: Matthew Wade (HOB) ($174,300), Beau Webster (MLS) ($146,200), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($211,500), Hayden Kerr (SYD6) ($180,900), James Vince (SYD6) ($103,200), Alex Hales (SYDT) ($155,200), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Nathan McSweeney (BNE) ($116,100), Daniel Sams (SYDT) ($184,800), Andrew Tye (PER) ($187,500), Marcus Stoinis (MLS) ($104,100), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($42,200), Patrick Dooley (HOB) ($149,900), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000).

Captain: Daniel Sams | Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade.

Round 7 Points: 341.

Total Points: 4889.

Overall Rank: 9,560.

Team Value: $2,111,900.

Available Cash: $6,500.

Trades

1) Marcus Stoinis (MLS) ($104,100) - OUT | Nathan Ellis (HOB) ($125,300) - IN.

2) Daniel Sams (SYDT) ($184,800) - OUT | Nathan McSweeney (BNE) ($88,800) - IN.

3) Alex Hales (SYDT) ($155,200) - OUT | Matthew Wade (HOB) ($174,600) - IN.

KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy Team for Round 8

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($180,600), Sam Harper (MLR) ($85,900).

Batters: Matthew Wade (HOB) ($174,300), Beau Webster (MLS) ($146,200), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($211,500), Hayden Kerr (SYD6) ($180,900), James Vince (SYD6) ($103,200), Josh Philippe (SYD6) ($133,300), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Nathan McSweeney (BNE) ($116,100), Sean Abbott (SYD6) ($151,900), Andrew Tye (PER) ($187,500), Nathan Ellis (HOB) ($125,300), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($42,200), Patrick Dooley (HOB) ($149,900), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000).

There aren't too many exciting picks from the two sides that are doubling this week, with the likes of Sean Abbott and Josh Phillippe not in their best form. However, over two matches, they do have a good chance of providing some returns and that's why I've brought them in for Daniel Sams and Alex Hales. Hayden Kerr will, however, be my main option from the Sixers.

While it's partly due to their disappointing performances in Round 7 (Sams didn't even play), they're the easiest players to take out, with the Thunder not playing twice in Round 8 nor in Round 9. The in-form Nathan Ellis is the third transfer in and he becomes the third Hurricanes player on my team to add to Matthew Wade and Paddy Dooley.

With the Sixers playing twice in Round 8 of the BBL, I'm likely to bench Beau Webster and play James Vince, who has improved since moving to the opener's spot. The rest of the team remains the same, with Josh Inglis, Matthew Short, and Andrew Tye remaining essential. Nathan McSweeney rose tremendously in price and I'd like another price jump before potentially cashing in on him.

Captaincy Picks

Matthew Wade and Hayden Kerr are my first-choice captaincy picks for this match, but I might consider a punt on Nathan Ellis or Sean Abbott.

Australian cricket isn't my forte, and I'm still learning. Feel free to engage in the comments section with any inputs, observations, and cricketing knowledge you possess.

