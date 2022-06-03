KGS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 45

The Kings (KGS) will take on the Titans (TIT) in the 45th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Friday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Kings are in top form as they have performed really well in their last few matches. The Titans, on the other hand, haven't played to their best level and are currently placed at the bottom of the table.

The Titans thus face a stern test against the Kings, who are the favorites to come through this contest.

KGS vs TIT Probable Playing XI

KGS Playing XI

Muhammed Salmanul Faris (wk), A Kamaleeshwaran (c), Aravind Raj R, G Thivagar, G Chiranjeevi, K Murugan, Bhupender Chauhan, S Rajaram, Satish Jangir B, S Magesh, and Bogapurapu Swaroop

TIT Playing XI

George Samuel A (wk), Rohit D (c), Jay Pandey, Ameer Zeeshan N, Nitin Pranav V, Gurvinder Singh, Abin Mathew M, Raja Vijayi, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Tharun J, and Ujjwal Kumar Singh

Match Details

KGS vs TIT, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 45

Date and Time: 3rd June 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The top-order batters are likely to fare well on the field at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry, which is suited to batting. The middle overs are expected to be dominated by bowlers, with pacers playing a significant role.

Spinners have the potential to steal the show in this match, especially in the second innings. Both teams would prefer to bat second because pitch conditions in the second innings are more friendly for batters.

KGS vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Raj is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as he has been batting in the top order and is also doing well behind the stumps. S Naidu is another good wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Kamaleeshwaran is the batter pick for the Dream11 team as he has been batting in the top order and also bowling in the death overs. He hammered 55 runs in just 29 balls and also took two wickets against the Smashers.

All-rounders

B Chauhan and S Rajaram are the top all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and have also been completing their quota of two overs. A Zeeshan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Jangir and A Matthew are the best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team. S Jangir took one wicket and scored 47 runs in his last match against the Royals. Gurvinder Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in KGS vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

B Chauhan (KGS)

A Kamaleeshwaran (KGS)

J Pandey (TIT)

Important stats for Kings vs Titans Dream11 prediction team

S Jangir - 154 runs and six wickets

A Kamaleeshwaran - 220 runs and six wickets

B Chauhan - 110 runs and nine wickets

Kings vs Titans Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Raj, S Naidu, A Kamaleeshwaran, J Pandey, G Thivagar, S Rajaram, B Chauhan, Gurvinder Singh, A Matthew, S Jangir, and T Singh

Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran Vice Captain: B Chauhan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Raj, A Kamaleeshwaran, J Pandey, G Thivagar, S Rajaram, B Chauhan, Gurvinder Singh, A Matthew, S Jangir, R Vijai, and T Singh

Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran Vice Captain: S Jangir

