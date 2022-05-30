KGS vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 37

The Kings (KGS) will take on the Warriors (WAR) in the 37th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Tuesday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Kings are in top form as they have continuously won matches and also performed really well in their last game. The Warriors haven't played to their best level so far and went on to lose their last match.

Due to the Kings' dominance and the presence of in-form players in their ranks, we expect them to have a strong hold on this match and win an additional two points.

KGS vs WAR Probable Playing XI

KGS Playing XI

Muhammed Salmanul Faris (wk), Aravind Raj R, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, G Chiranjeevi, K Murugan, Bhupender Chauhan, S Rajaram, Satish Jangir B, S Magesh, and Bogapurapu Swaroop

WAR Playing XI

Y Avinash Jadhav (wk), R Premraj (c), Selvan M, B Prabu, S Sivasubramanian, S Santhamoorthy, G Tamizhmani, P Ratnaparkhe, S Yadav-I, Kannan Vignesh, and M Pandey

Match Details

KGS vs WAR, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 37

Date and Time: 31st May 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

With the pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry being conducive to batting, the top-order batters should do well. Bowlers are expected to dominate the middle overs, with pacers playing a key role.

In this encounter, spinners have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings. Both teams would want to bat second since the second innings pitch is more favorable to hitters.

KGS vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Avinash is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also doing well behind the stumps. A Raj is another good wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Kamaleeshwaran is the batter pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order. He hammered 55 runs in just 29 balls and also took two wickets against the Smashers.

All-rounders

B Chauhan and P Ratnaparkhe are the top all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. S Santhamoorthy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Jangir and M Pandey are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. M Pandey has taken eight wickets, while T Singh has picked up nine wickets so far in the tournament.

Top 3 players to pick in Kings vs Warriors Dream11 prediction team

B Chauhan (KGS)

A Kamaleeshwaran (KGS)

P Ratnaparkhe (WAR)

Important stats for KGS vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

M Pandey - Eight wickets

A Kamaleeshwaran - 207 runs and five wickets

B Chauhan - 110 runs and seven wickets

Warriors vs Kings Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Avinash, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, S Rajaram, B Chauhan, S Santhamoorthy, P Ratnaparkhe, S Jangir, M Pandey, and T Singh

Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran Vice Captain: P Ratnaparkhe

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Avinash, A Raj, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, S Rajaram, B Chauhan, P Ratnaparkhe, S Yadav, M Pandey, and T Singh

Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran Vice Captain: P Ratnaparkhe

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far