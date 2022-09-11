KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) lock horns with Central Punjab (CEP) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Sunday (September 11). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KHP vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Khyber are among the strongest teams in this year's National T20 Cup, winning all five games. Punjab, meanwhile, are one of the weakest teams, winning only one of their six games.

Punjab will look to win this game, but Khyber are a better team and should prevail.

KHP vs CEP Match Details

The 19th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will be played on September 11 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game is set to take place at 10:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KHP vs BAL, Match 19

Date and Time: September 11, 2022; 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

The surface at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan looks well-balanced. There should be plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last game on this pitch was between Balochistan and Central Punjab, where 342 runs were scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

KHP vs CEP Form Guide

KHP - W W W W

CEP - L L L L W L

KHP vs CEP Probable Playing XIs

KHP

No injury update

Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Mohammad Sarwar, Aamer Azmat, Khalid Usman (c), Maaz Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Mohammad Imran

CEP

No injury update

Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Faizan, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Ali, Usama Mir, and Ali Asfand

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Haris (5 matches, 73 runs)

M Haris is the best wicket-keeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 37 against Sindh.

Batters

S Malik (4 matches, 117 runs, 1 wicket)

S Malik and T Tahir are the two best batter picks. M Sarwar played exceptionally well in his last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Faizan (3 matches, 81 runs, 2 wickets)

M Faizan and M Ali are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Yamin is another good pick.

Bowlers

I Khan Jnr. (4 matches, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks are A Daniyal and I Khan Jnr. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. U Mir is another good pick.

KHP vs CEP match captain and vice-captain choices

S Malik

S Masood is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has smashed 117 runs and taken a wicket in his last four games.

I Khan Jnr

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both spinners and pacers, you could make I Khan Jnr the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken seven wickets in his last four games.

Five Must-Picks for KHP vs CEP, Match 19

I Khan Jnr 7 wickets 233 points S Malik 117 runs and 1 wicket 218 points M Faizan 81 runs and 2 wickets 178 points M Haris 73 runs 134 points T Tahir 163 runs 278 points

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batters: S Malik, M Sarwar, T Tahir

All-rounders: K Ghulam, A Yamin, M Faizan, M Ali

Bowlers: U Mir, A Daniyal, I Khan Jnr

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batters: S Malik, M Sarwar, T Tahir, S Farhan

All-rounders: A Yamin, M Faizan, M Ali

Bowlers: U Mir, A Daniyal, I Khan Jnr

