KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 14th, 2020

After the recent defeat against Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock face off against Central Punjab in the Match 26 of the season. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will look to shrug of the defeat and impose a challenge to Central Punjab on Wednesday at the Pindi Club Ground.

Central Punjab will look to close down the gap between them and the fourth-placed Balochistan with a victory at Rawalpindi. The Babar Azam-led team dominated the against Balochistan and outperformed their opposition in every aspect before their defeat to Southern Punjab. Ahmed Bashir and Babar Azam will be key to Central Punjab’s aspirations against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

Central Punjab

Babar Azam (captain), Saad Nasim (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan,, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan.

Central Punjab

Kamran Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Usman Qadir, Qasim Akram, Nasim Shah, Sohaibullah, Bilal Asif and Irfan Khan.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

Date: 14th October at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pindi Club Ground has seemed to slow down with every game. From a “batsman’s paradise”, the pitch has turned to a “competitive strip”. A good contest between the bat and the ball can be expected on Wednesday.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Akmal, M Hafeez, I Khan, F Zaman, Iftikhar-Ahmed, S Nasim, A Shafiq, S Afridi, U Qadir, J Khan and W Riaz.

Captain: F Zaman Vice-captain: M Hafeez

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rizwan, M Hafeez, I Khan, S Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, S Nasim, Q Akram, S Afridi, U Qadir, Sohaibullah and W Riaz.

Captain: M Rizwan Vice-captain: Iftikhar Ahmed