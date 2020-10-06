KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 6th, 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns with Central Punjab in Match 13 of the National T20 Cup. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa come into the game on the back of a victory against Sindh, and it will be a daunting task for fifth-placed Central Punjab to overcome them at Multan Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

When the sides met last season, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came away with the result. They registered a seven-wicket victory in a nerve-wracking match. On Tuesday, they will look to continue their dominance against the inconsistent Central Punjab side.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has performed like a team during the tournament so far. The batting and bowling units have clicked perfectly despite bowlers going for runs. However, things are not the same with Central Punjab. They have struggled on every front in the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

Central Punjab

Babar Azam (captain), Saad Nasim (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan.

Central Punjab

Kamran Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Usman Qadir, Qasim Akram, Nasim Shah, Sohaibullah, Bilal Asif and Irfan Khan.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

Date: 6th October at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Ground, Multan

Pitch report

Multan Cricket Ground has returned to its best once again. While a few games have seen some respite for the bowlers, Multan has gone back to being a batters' paradise once again.

The team winning the toss will want to chase on this flat track, and one can expect to witness a high-scoring game once again.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Akmal, M Hafeez, I Khan, F Zaman, Iftikhar-Ahmed, S Nasim, B Asif, S Afridi, U Qadir, J Khan and W Riaz.

Captain: M Hafeez Vice-captain: S Afridi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rizwan, M Hafeez, I Khan, S Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, S Nasim, Q Akram, S Afridi, U Qadir, Sohaibullah and W Riaz.

Captain: M Rizwan Vice-captain: Iftikhar Ahmed