KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today's Pakistan One Day Cup Match – January 8th, 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns with Central Punjab in Match 3 of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2021.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa are a stronger side on paper with the likes of Khalid Usman, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Shinwari, Kamran Ghulam and many others in their ranks. The team looks a well-balanced side and will start this game as favorites.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, have a strong pace and spin unit but lack firepower in the batting department, with hardly any experienced players in their squad.

The club will be depended on their star bowlers Hasan Ali and Waqas Maqsood to restrict their opponent to a below-par total.

Pakistan One Day Cup: Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Central Punjab

Hasan Ali (c), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Shan (wk), Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Salahuddin and Waqas Maqsood.

Predicted Playing XI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Central Punjab

Hasan Ali (c), Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan (wk), Bilal Asif, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Usman Salahuddin and Waqas Maqsood.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

Date: January 8, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The track at NBP Sports Complex is a balanced one with equal support for both batters and bowlers.

The pacers will have to try and swing the ball. This will help them strike early wickets. With a bright and scorching day on the cards, we are in for a full game in the Pakistan One Day Cup on Friday.

Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Pakistan One Day Cup 2021: KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rehan Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Salahuddin, Adil Amin, Israrullah, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Bilal Asif, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan Shinwari and Waqas Maqsood.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman Vice-Captain: Usman Salahuddin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ali Shan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Salahuddin, Adil Amin, Muhammad Akhlaq, Saad Nasim, Kamran Ghulam, Bilal Asif, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan Shinwari and Waqas Maqsood.

Captain: Kamran Ghulam Vice-Captain: Hasan Ali