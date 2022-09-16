KHP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 28

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will take on Southern Punjab (SOP) in the 28th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 on Friday, September 16, at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KHP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Southern Punjab are among the weakest teams in this year's National T20 Cup 2022 as they have lost five of their last eight matches. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, have won five of their last eight matches.

Southern Punjab will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KHP vs SOP Match Details

Match 28 of the National T20 Cup 2022 will be played on September 16 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game is set to take place at 8.00 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHP vs SOP, Match 28

Date and Time: September 16, 2022, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Central Punjab and Sindh, where a total of 315 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

KHP vs SOP Form Guide

KHP - Won 5 of their last 8 matches.

SOP - Won 3 of their last 8 matches.

KHP vs SOP Probable Playing XI

KHP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Sarwar, Aamer Azmat, Adil Amin, Khalid Usman (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, and Imran Khan Jnr.

SOP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Moinuddin, Zain Abbas, Sharoon Siraj, Agha Salman, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Faisal Akram, and Ali Majid.

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Haris (8 matches, 134 runs)

M Haris, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

Z Abbas (8 matches, 287 runs)

S Farhan and Z Abbas are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Sarwar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

A Salman (8 matches, 20 runs, 11 wickets)

M Imran and A Salman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Khan is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Ilyas (8 matches, 125 runs, 10 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ilyas and I Khan Jr. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Gul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KHP vs SOP match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ilyas

M Ilyas will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already scored 125 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last eight matches.

Z Abbas

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make Z Abbas the captain of the grand league teams. He has already scored 287 runs in the last eight matches. He looks in good touch and can play a big knock in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for KHP vs SOP, Match 28

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points Z Abbas 287 runs 408 points I Khan Jr 14 wickets 465 points M Ilyas 125 runs and 10 wickets 504 points A Salman 20 runs and 11 wickets 424 points S Gul 17 runs and 11 wickets 361 points

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl both in start and death overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Haris

Batters: Z Abbas, M Sarwar, S Farhan

All-rounders: A Salman, M Imran, H Khan, K Ghulam

Bowlers: M Ilyas, I Khan Jr, S Gul

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Haris

Batters: Z Abbas, M Sarwar, S Farhan

All-rounders: A Salman, M Imran, K Usman

Bowlers: M Ilyas, I Khan Jr, S Gul, A Majid

