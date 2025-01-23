KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024, Match 32

The 32nd match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will see Khulna Tigers (KHT) squaring off against Sylhet Strikers (SYL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday, January 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Khulna Tigers have won three of their last eight matches. They lost their last match to Fortune Barishal by 7 runs. Sylhet Strikers, on the other hand, have won two of their last eight matches.

The two teams have played a total of 13 head-to-head matches. Khulna Tigers have won 5 matches while Durbar Rajshahi have won 7. One match was abandoned due to rain.

KHT vs SYL Match Details

The 32nd match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will be played on January 23 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHT vs SYL, 32nd Match

Date and Time: 23rd January, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling from both the ends. The last match played at this venue was between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers, where a total of 327 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

KHT vs SYL Form Guide

KHT - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

SYL - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

KHT vs SYL Probable Playing XI

KHT Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Naim, William Bosisto, Afif Hossain, Alex Ross, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Abu Hider, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad

SYL Playing XI

No injury updates

Ariful Haque-1, George Munsey, Al Amin Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Zakir Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Ruyel Miah, Samiullah Shinwari, Aaron Jones, Sumon Khan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Hasan

Z Hasan is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 298 runs in the last eight matches. M Islam is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

N Sheikh

R Talukdar and N Sheikh are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Both are crucial for today's match. N Sheikh is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 262 runs in the last eight matches. W Bosisto is another good batter pick for today's match. He has smashed 205 runs in the last six matches.

All-rounders

M Hasan Miraz

S Shinwari and M Hasan Miraz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play crucial roles in today's match. M Hasan Miraz will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 159 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last eight matches. M Nawaz is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Hider

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hider and R Miah. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Hider has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 13 wickets and smashed 39 runs in the last seven matches. T Sakib is another good bowler pick for today's match.

KHT vs SYL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hasan Miraz

M Hasan Miraz is the most crucial pick from Khulna Tigers as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Fans can expect a lot of points from him today. He has smashed 159 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last eight matches.

A Hider

A Hider is one of the most crucial picks from the Khulna Tigers squad. He is in top notch form and has been taking wickets in almost every match. Fans can make him captain in some grand league matches. He has taken 13 wickets and smashed 39 runs in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for KHT vs SYL, 32nd Match

M Hasan Miraz

A Hider

N Sheikh

R Talukdar

S Shinwari

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Islam, Z Hasan

Batters: A Haque, W Bosisto, N Sheikh, R Talukdar

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, S Shinwari, M Nawaz

Bowlers: A Hider, R Miah

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Z Hasan

Batters: W Bosisto, N Sheikh, R Talukdar

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, S Shinwari, Z Rahman

Bowlers: A Hider, R Miah, T Sakib, T Sultan

