KT vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 5th, 2020

Match 13 of the Lanka Premier League has the Kandy Tuskers taking on the high-flying Colombo Kings at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Saturday.

The Colombo Kings have shown glimpses of what they are capable of, and have two wins in three games. Captain Angelo Mathews has led his side well, with the likes of Andre Russell and Qais Ahmad doing well so far.

Their opponents, the Kandy Tuskers, haven't been able to get going and have only one win in five games. Despite having a power-packed batting unit, the Tuskers' bowling attack has let them down, and they are on the brink of elimination.

The reverse fixture between the two teams saw a Super Over in which Andre Russell and Isuru Udana led the Kings to a close win. With momentum on their side, the Kings would fancy their chances against a Tuskers side which is looking for an elusive win in the competition.

All in all, another thrilling encounter beckons at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, with both teams looking to sustain their bid for a playoff spot in the Lanka Premier League.

Squads to choose from

Kandy Tuskers

Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Nishan Madushka, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamindu Mendis, Kaveesha Anjula, Lasith Emuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Vishwa Fernando, Kevin Koththigoda, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brendon Taylor, Naveen-ul-Haq, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn

Colombo Kings

Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans.

Predicted Playing 11

Kandy Tuskers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Seekuge Prasanna, Asela Gunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq and Munaf Patel

Colombo Kings

Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Angelo Mathews, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Dhammika Prasad, Dushmantha Chameera and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Match Details

Match: Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings, Match 13

Date: 5th December 2020, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

Another relatively high-scoring game awaits the two sides despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. While the spinners should have a significant say in the proceedings, the batsmen will be key with the dimensions of the ground playing into their hands.

The pacers will look to vary their pace to get the most off the surface, on which 170-180 should be a good score. Both teams will look to chase, with dew expected to play a part in the second half of the match.

KT vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KT vs CK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Chandimal, B Taylor, A Russell, R Gurbaz, A Gunaratne, S Prasanna, I Udana, A Mathews, N Ul Haq, N Pradeep and Q Ahmad

Captain: A Russell, Vice-Captain: R Gurbaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Chandimal, L Evans, A Russell, R Gurbaz, A Gunaratne, K Mendis, I Udana, A Mathews, N Ul Haq, D Chameera and Q Ahmad

Captain: R Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: A Mathews