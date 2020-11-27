KT vs DV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's LPL Match - Nov 28th, 2020

Match 3 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) features the Kandy Tuskers taking on Dambulla Viiking at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Saturday.

The Kandy Tuskers played out a classic against the Colombo Kings in their LPL opener but were a touch unfortunate to come out second best in a super over. Despite Aghan youngster Rahmanullah Gurbaz setting the stage alight with some attractive stroke-play, the Kandy Tuskers bowlers weren't up to the mark, which eventually had an effect on the outcome of the LPL match.

Points Table after the Opening match..🕺



Kings on lead 👑 #CKvKT #LPLPointsTable pic.twitter.com/WNOKUd5xe2 — Lanka Premier League (@LPLt20official) November 27, 2020

However, the Tuskers will be itching to take the field against Dambulla Viiking, a team that boasts of some experienced campaigners in Paul Stirling and Upul Tharanga. Like their opponents, the Damulla Viiking also have a touch of Afghan class in Aftab Alam, who is a decent exponent of the yorker.

Overall, both LPL teams look well-matched on paper although one could fancy the Tuskers' chances given their power-packed batting unit. Nevertheless, another high-scoring thriller beckons in Hambantota, with both teams eyeing their first win of the LPL season on Saturday.

LPL 2020: Squads to choose from

Kandy Tuskers

Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Nishan Madushka, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamindu Mendis, Kaveesha Anjula, Lasith Emuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Vishwa Fernando, Kevin Koththigoda, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brendon Taylor, Naveen-ul-Haq, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn.

Advertisement

Dambulla Viiking

Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.

Predicted Playing-11

Kandy Tuskers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera (C&WK), Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Seekuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Dale Steyn, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya and Kaveeshka Anjula.

Dambulla Viiking

Upul Tharanga, Oshada Fernando, Paul Stirling, Dasun Shanaka(C), Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Angelo Perera, Aftab Alam, Samit Patel, Kasun Rajitha, Malinda Pushpakumara and Lahiru Kumara.

Match Details

Match: Kandy Tuskers vs Dambulla Viiking, Match 3

Date: 28th November, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in the LPL is an absolute belter, with little help expected to be on offer for the bowlers. With no movement available off the surface, the bowlers will have to vary their pace and line and lengths in order to extract something off the surface.

With this LPL game being an afternoon fixture, both teams would ideally want to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront. 200 runs could be a bare minimum total at this venue, as both teams are capable of breaching the par score with ease.

KT vs DV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

KT vs DV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Paul Stirling, Upul Tharanga, Seekuge Prasanna, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aftab Alam and Lahiru Kumara.

Captain: Kusal Perera. Vice-Captain: Dasun Shanaka.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Paul Stirling, Upul Tharanga, Seekuge Prasanna, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aftab Alam and Lahiru Kumara.

Captain: Dasun Shanaka. Vice-Captain: Asela Gunaratne.