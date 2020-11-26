Lanka Premier League 2020: List of all foreign players taking part in LPL this season

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League, LPL 2020, will kick off with the first match between Colombo Kings and Kandy Tuskers at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on Thursday, November 26.

LPL 2020 will see five franchises - Colombo Kings, Dambulla Viking, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Stallions and Kandy Tuskers - battle it out against each other in 23 matches. However, severe questions have been raised over the tournament’s popularity, with a number of big names deciding to opt out.

Chris Gayle, Liam Plunkett and Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga are among those who have decided to back out of LPL 2020. Gayle and Plunkett were slated to represent Kandy Tuskers while Malinga was to turn out for the Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020.

A number of foreign cricketers though will be taking part in the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020). As the tournament is set to kick-off, here’s a franchise-wise list of all non-Lankan players taking part in the T20 tournament.

Franchise-wise list of foreign players taking part in LPL 2020

Andre Russell

Colombo Kings: Andre Russell (West Indies), Karim Khan Sadeq (Afghanistan), Manpreet Gony (India), Ravinderpal Singh (Canada), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Daniel Bell-Drummond (England), Laurie Evans (England)

Kandy Tuskers: Irfan Pathan (India), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Brendon Taylor (Zimbabwe), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Munaf Patel (India), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Sohail Tanvir (Pakistan)

Jaffna Stallions: Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Usman Shinwari (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Duanne Olivier (South Africa), Tom Moores (England), Johnson Charles (West Indies)

Galle Gladiators: Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan), Mohammed Amir (Pakistan), Azam Khan (Pakistan), Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Ashan Ali (Pakistan), Abdul Nasir (Pakistan), Waqas Maqsood (Pakistan)

Dambulla Viiking: Samit Patel (England), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Lendl Simmons (West Indies), Sundeep Tyagi (India), Samiullah Shenwari (Afghanistan), Anwar Ali (Pakistan), Aftab Alam (Afghanistan)

LPL 2020 Full Schedule

November 2020

Nov 26, 2020: Colombo Kings v Kandy Tuskers, 7:30 PM IST

Nov 27, 2020: Jaffna Stallions v Galle Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST

Nov 28, 2020: Kandy Tuskers v Dambulla Viiking, 3:30 PM IST

Nov 28, 2020: Galle Gladiators v Colombo Kings, 7:30 PM IST

Nov 30, 2020: Dambulla Viiking v Jaffna Stallions, 3:30 PM IST

Nov 30, 2020: Kandy Tuskers v Galle Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST

December 2020

Dec 1, 2020: Colombo Kings v Dambulla Viiking, 3:30 PM IST

Dec 1, 2020: Jaffna Stallions v Kandy Tuskers, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 3, 2020: Galle Gladiators v Jaffna Stallions, 3:30 PM IST

Dec 3, 2020: Dambulla Viiking v Kandy Tuskers, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 4, 2020: Colombo Kings v Jaffna Stallions, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 5, 2020: Dambulla Viiking v Galle Gladiators, 3:30 PM IST

Dec 5, 2020: Kandy Tuskers v Colombo Kings, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 7, 2020: Colombo Kings v Galle Gladiators, 3:30 PM IST

Dec 7, 2020: Jaffna Stallions v Dambulla Viiking, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 9, 2020: Kandy Tuskers v Jaffna Stallions, 3:30 PM IST

Dec 9, 2020: Galle Gladiators v Dambulla Viiking, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 10, 2020: Jaffna Stallions v Colombo Kings, 3:30 PM IST

Dec 10, 2020: Galle Gladiators v Kandy Tuskers, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 11, 2020: Dambulla Viiking v Colombo Kings, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 13, 2020: Semifinal 1, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 14, 2020: Semifinal 2, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 16, 2020: LPL 2020 Final, 7:30 PM IST