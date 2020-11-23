LPL 2020: Full list of Kandy Tuskers players, captain and squad details

The Kandy Tuskers became the latest franchise to complete their 22-member squad for the forthcoming Lanka Premier League, which starts on November 26. The Tuskers play the opening fixture of LPL 2020 against the Colombo Kings, while their final league match is versus the Galle Gladiators on December 10.

International fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Vishwa Fernando were the newest signings for the Kandy Tuskers. Both of them joined hands with the franchise on Sunday (November 22).

“See you soon in Sri Lanka. I’ll be joining up with my team @KandyTuskers later this week. Should be fun to see old friends and compete in some good cricket!” Dale Steyn tweeted on Sunday.

“We are extremely happy to announce that Vishwa Fernando is the newest member to the Kandy Tuskers squad! #TuskerNation,” the franchise tweeted.

However, the final squad has been finalised after much ado. Be it Sohail Tanvir getting replaced after testing COVID-19 positive, or ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle and pacer Liam Plunkett pulling out of LPL 2020, the Kandy Tuskers have had a tough couple of weeks in the build-up to the showpiece event.

While Gayle withdrew because a commercial understanding could not be reached with the stakeholders, the World Cup-winning Englishman won’t be able to partake in LPL 2020 because of commitments with the national team.

Both of them were set to join former India players Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel, and local stars Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the Kandy Tuskers dressing room.

Complete squad list of Kandy Tuskers for LPL 2020

Local players: Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Nishan Madushka, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamindu Mendis, Kaveesha Anjula, Lasith Emuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Vishwa Fernando, Kevin Koththigoda

Advertisement

Overseas players: Irfan Pathan (India), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Brendon Taylor (Zimbabwe), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Munaf Patel (India), Dale Steyn (South Africa)

Head coach: Hashan Tillakaratne

Bowling coach: Nuwan Kulasekara

Team manager cum Cricket Director: Farveez Maharoof