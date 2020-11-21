The Kandy Tuskers team management have had a busy week before LPL 2020, as a few big names of their squad pulled out of the competition. Recently, the franchise declared that Chris Gayle would not play for them in the inaugural LPL season, and as per News Wire, they have signed Brendan Taylor as his replacement.

The Universe Boss is not the only player from the Kandy Tuskers franchise who canceled his LPL 2020 participation this month. Earlier, left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz opted out of the event due to Pakistan's New Zealand tour, while English fast bowler Liam Plunkett also withdrew.

The Kandy Tuskers roped in former Indian medium-pacer Munaf Patel and Pakistan's left-arm medium-fast bowler Sohail Tanvir as their replacements. The franchise's director, Farvez Maharoof, informed sources that Brendan Taylor would land on 25th November.

The Kandy Tuskers are one of the favorites to win LPL 2020

Although many star players have withdrawn from LPL 2020, the competition still promises to be an entertaining affair. The Kandy Tuskers have a solid lineup, with two Indian stalwarts present in the squad.

The team's owner Sohail Khan had announced Irfan Pathan's signing a few weeks back, while Munaf Patel joined the squad recently. Brendan Taylor is another experienced name playing for the Kandy Tuskers, and the trio of Tanvir, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz complete the overseas contingent.

Among the local players signed by the Kandy-based franchise, Kusal Perera could prove to be the 'X-factor' player for them. Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, and Dilruwan Perera possess international cricket experience.

The Kandy Tuskers have a great squad overall. Since Brendan Taylor has captained Zimbabwe in the past, the franchise may likely select him as their LPL 2020 skipper.