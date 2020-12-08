Match 16 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) has the Jaffna Stallions taking on Kandy Tuskers at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Wednesday.

The Jaffna Stallions sit at the top of the table, with nine points in six games. While they are already assured of a semi-final berth, Thisara Perera and Co. will look to get another win in this fixture.

Their opponents, the Kandy Tuskers, are in the race for a semi-final berth but would want to get their mojo back after losing to Colombo Kings in their previous game. With only a handful of games left in the league stage, a lot will be expected of their star opening pair of Kusal Perera and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The Stallions are the undoubted favorites ahead of this game, although they should be wary of a power-packed batting unit that the Tuskers have. With two valuable points up for grabs, another cracking game of cricket beckons at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Jaffna Stallions

Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Kyle Abbott, Duane Olivier, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

Kandy Tuskers

Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Nishan Madushka, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamindu Mendis, Kaveesha Anjula, Lasith Emuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Vishwa Fernando, Kevin Koththigoda, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brendon Taylor, Naveen-ul-Haq, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn

Predicted Playing XI

Jaffna Stallions

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva/Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka, Duanne Olivier, Usman Khan Shinwari and Suranga Lakmal

Kandy Tuskers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Asela Gunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Irfan Pathan, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq and Vishwa Ferna

Match Details

Match: Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers, Match 16

Date: 9th December 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, despite there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to swing around a bit early on, which should make for a great contest in the powerplay overs.

With the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play. The dimensions of the ground, however, wouldn't be too kind to them. Both the teams will look to bat first in this afternoon clash with 170 being par at this venue.

KT vs JS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KT vs JS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Perera, M Bhanuka, A Fernando, A Gunaratne, K Mendis, R Gurbaz, W Hasaranga, T Perera, D Olivier, S Lakmal and N Pradeep

Captain: K Perera, Vice-Captain: W Hasaranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Perera, M Bhanuka, A Fernando, A Gunaratne, S Malik, R Gurbaz, W Hasaranga, T Perera, D Olivier, V Fernando, and N Pradeep

Captain: W Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: R Gurbaz