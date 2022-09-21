KWN vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 11

The 11th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see Karwan CC (KWN) squaring off against the Ajman Heroes (AJH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Wednesday (September 21).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KWN vs AJH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Ajman Heroes won their first match against DCC Starlets by five wickets. Karwan CC also had a great start to the season as they won their first match against the Sri Lions by four wickets.

Ajman Heroes will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament. However, Karwan CC has a better squad and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KWN vs AJH Match Details

The 11th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on September 21 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST.

KWN vs AJH, Match 11

Date and Time: September 21, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the Future Mattress and Sharjah Cricket Academy, where a total of 523 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

KWN vs AJH Form Guide

KWN - W

AJH - W

KWN vs AJH Probable Playing XI

KWN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Moazzam Hayat (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Ali Khan, Ameer Hamza, Nadir Hussain, Asif Hayat, Sunny Azam, Furqan Khalil (c), Lovepreet Singh, Qamar Awan, Imran Khan Jnr.

AJH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ansar Khan, Jeevan Gangadharan, Sanchit Sharma, Adnan Arif (c), Ibthisam Sait, Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra (wk), Faisal Baig, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Muzamil Khan, Usman Mani.

KWN vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Khalil (1 match, 49 runs)

F Khalil is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. R Chopra is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Kalyan (1 match, 82 runs)

S Kalyan and Q Awan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Khan has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Hamza (1 match, 85 runs, 1 wicket)

A Hamza and A Hayat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. N Aziz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ali (1 match, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ali and U Mani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Sangwan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KWN vs AJH match captain and vice-captain choices

A Hamza

A Hamza is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. He smashed 85 runs and took one wicket in the last match against the Sri Lions.

S Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you can make S Ali the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in both middle overs and bat in the upper-middle order. Ali took three wickets in the last match against the Sri Lions.

5 Must-Picks for KWN vs AJH, Match 11

A Hamza 85 runs and 1 wicket 151 points S Ali 3 wickets 79 points Q Awan 55 runs 81 points S Kalyan 82 runs 99 points A Hayat 4 wickets 121 points

Karwan CC vs Ajman Heroes Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karwan CC vs Ajman Heroes Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Chopra, F Khalil, M Hayat

Batters: S Kalyan, Q Awan, A Khan

All-rounders: A Hayat, A Hamza

Bowlers: S Ali, U Mani, A Sangwan

Karwan CC vs Ajman Heroes Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Chopra, F Khalil

Batters: S Kalyan, Q Awan, A Arif

All-rounders: A Hayat, A Hamza, N Aziz

Bowlers: S Ali, U Mani, H Kaushik

