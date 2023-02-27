LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 16

The 16th match of PSL 2023 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) take on Islamabad United (ISL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, February 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction.

Islamabad United are one of the teams to beat in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 with three wins in four matches. The likes of Azam Khan and Abrar Ahmed have starred for Islamabad, who look on course for a top-four finish.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, also boast a similar record and come into this game on the back of a big win against Peshawar Zalmi. The Qalandars will start as the favorites owing to a strong bowling attack and home conditions. However, they will be wary of Islamabad United and their ultra-attacking brand of cricket, making for an exciting game in Lahore.

LAH vs ISL Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 16

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will lock horns in the 16th match of the PSL 2023 in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAH vs ISL, PSL 2023, Match 16

Date and Time: February 27, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

LAH vs ISL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lahore Qalandars injury/team news

No injury concerns for Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars probable playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

Islamabad United injury/team news

No injury concerns for Islamabad United.

Islamabad United probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Billings (47(23) in the previous game vs Peshawar Zalmi)

Sam Billings had a fine start to his PSL campaign, scoring a 23-ball 47 against Peshawar Zalmi. Billings is an experienced campaigner who plays pace and spin fairly well. Given his recent form and ability, Billings could be a brilliant pick for your LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Colin Munro (4 matches, 136 runs, SR: 174.36)

Colin Munro has been brilliant with the bat, scoring 136 runs in four matches. He has a strike rate of 174.36 with a fifty against Karachi Kings to his name. With Munro likely to bat at the top of the order alongside Gurbaz, he is a top pick for your LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (4 matches, 69 runs, SR: 164.29)

Sikandar Raza has shown glimpses of his ability as part of the Qalandars, scoring 69 runs in three innings. He has a batting strike rate of 164.29 and has chipped in with key wickets as well.

Given his form over the last few months and his all-round skill set, Raza is a handy pick for your LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Hasan Ali (2 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 12.33)

Hasan Ali comes into this game on the back of two three-wicket hauls in PSL 2023. Although Ali has been a touch expensive with the ball, he is averaging only 12.33 with the ball this season. If needed, he can score quick runs down the order, making him a top pick for your LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

LAH vs ISL match captain and vice-captain choices

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan has blown hot and cold in this tournament, picking up four wickets in as many matches. While his bowling numbers aren't too bad, Shadab's returns with the bat have left some room for improvement.

But with Shadab likely to continue batting at No.4 and capable of scoring big runs, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman comes into this game on the back of a 45-ball 96 against Peshawar Zalmi. He has 199 runs in four matches with a strike rate in excess of 150. He is one of the top performers with the bat in PSL history and given his record in Lahore, Zaman is a brilliant captaincy choice for your LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rassie van der Dussen 123 runs in 4 matches Colin Munro 136 runs in 4 matches Fakhar Zaman 199 runs in 4 matches Shaheen Afridi 10 wickets in 4 matches Hasan Ali 6 wickets in 2 matches

LAH vs ISL match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 16

Azam Khan has been the standout batter for Islamabad United this season, scoring 166 runs in four matches. He is striking at 184.44 - the best for any batter with over 100 runs in the tournament. With Azam likely to take up the enforcer's role for Islamabad United, he is a good differential pick for your LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Azam Khan

Batters: Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Fakhar Zaman

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique

Allrounders: David Wiese, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Zaman Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed

