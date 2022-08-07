LAN vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 21

Lancashire will take on Derbyshire in the 21st match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2022 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, August 7.

Lancashire have played two matches so far. They won once while the other match ended without a result. As a result, they are still unbeaten. Lancashire have three points and are second in Group B with an NRR of +1.081. They defeated Yorkshire by seven wickets with nine overs remaining.

Derbyshire have also played two matches and have won once and lost once. They have two points and are sixth in the table with an NRR of -0.303. Derbyshire defeated Essex by 92 runs in their most recent encounter.

LAN vs DER Probable Playing 11 Today

LAN XI

Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings (c), Rob Jones, George Lavelle (wk), Liam Hurt, Washington Sundar, Danny Lamb, Josh Bohannon, George Balderson, George Bell.

DER XI

Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (c), George Scrimshaw, Tom Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Anuj Dal, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Ben Aitchison, Samuel Conners, Wayne Madsen.

Match Details

LAN vs DER, Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: August 07, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The surface at Old Trafford is friendly to the bowlers and batters will need to be at the top of their game in order to find momentum here. The average first innings score here in the 50-over format is 209.

Today’s LAN vs DER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Brooke Guest is a decent pick for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 94 runs in two matches, which includes a top knock of 88 in the most recent game.

Batters

Luis Reece was brilliant in the most recent match against Essex. He scored 52 and also picked up two wickets with the ball to help his side.

All-rounders

Luke Wells is the leading run-scorer for his team with 88 runs. He also picked up two wickets in the match against Yorkshire and can be an interesting captaincy choice for your LAN vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Matt McKiernan has also been valuable for Derbyshire. He has scored 115 runs over two matches. McKiernan is yet to pick up a wicket with the ball.

Bowlers

Ben Aitchison has been instrumental with the ball for his side. He has scalped three wickets so far and will be looking for more dismissals here.

Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction team

Luke Wells (LAN) – 184 points

Matt McKiernan (DER) – 166 points

Luis Reece (DER) – 123 points

Brooke Guest (DER) – 150 points

Ben Aitchison (DER) – 117 points

Important stats for LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction team

Luke Wells: 88 runs and two wickets

Matt McKiernan: 115 runs

Luis Reece: 52 runs and two wickets

Brooke Guest: 94 runs

Ben Aitchison: Three wickets

LAN vs DER Dream11 Prediction Today

LAN vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Luis Reece, Billy Godleman, Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Matt McKiernan, Danny Lamb, Washington Sundar, Ben Aitchison, Mark Watt, Will Williams.

Captain: Luke Wells, Vice-Captain: Matt McKiernan

LAN vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Luis Reece, Billy Godleman, Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Matt McKiernan, Washington Sundar, Ben Aitchison, Sam Conners, Will Williams.

Captain: Washington Sundar, Vice-Captain: Luis Reece

