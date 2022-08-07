LAN vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 21

Lancashire will take on Derbyshire in the 21st match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2022 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, August 7.
Lancashire have played two matches so far. They won once while the other match ended without a result. As a result, they are still unbeaten. Lancashire have three points and are second in Group B with an NRR of +1.081. They defeated Yorkshire by seven wickets with nine overs remaining.
Derbyshire have also played two matches and have won once and lost once. They have two points and are sixth in the table with an NRR of -0.303. Derbyshire defeated Essex by 92 runs in their most recent encounter.
LAN vs DER Probable Playing 11 Today
LAN XI
Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings (c), Rob Jones, George Lavelle (wk), Liam Hurt, Washington Sundar, Danny Lamb, Josh Bohannon, George Balderson, George Bell.
DER XI
Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (c), George Scrimshaw, Tom Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Anuj Dal, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Ben Aitchison, Samuel Conners, Wayne Madsen.
Match Details
LAN vs DER, Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 21
Date and Time: August 07, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Pitch Report
The surface at Old Trafford is friendly to the bowlers and batters will need to be at the top of their game in order to find momentum here. The average first innings score here in the 50-over format is 209.
Today’s LAN vs DER Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Brooke Guest is a decent pick for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 94 runs in two matches, which includes a top knock of 88 in the most recent game.
Batters
Luis Reece was brilliant in the most recent match against Essex. He scored 52 and also picked up two wickets with the ball to help his side.
All-rounders
Luke Wells is the leading run-scorer for his team with 88 runs. He also picked up two wickets in the match against Yorkshire and can be an interesting captaincy choice for your LAN vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Matt McKiernan has also been valuable for Derbyshire. He has scored 115 runs over two matches. McKiernan is yet to pick up a wicket with the ball.
Bowlers
Ben Aitchison has been instrumental with the ball for his side. He has scalped three wickets so far and will be looking for more dismissals here.
Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction team
Luke Wells (LAN) – 184 points
Matt McKiernan (DER) – 166 points
Luis Reece (DER) – 123 points
Brooke Guest (DER) – 150 points
Ben Aitchison (DER) – 117 points
Important stats for LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction team
Luke Wells: 88 runs and two wickets
Matt McKiernan: 115 runs
Luis Reece: 52 runs and two wickets
Brooke Guest: 94 runs
Ben Aitchison: Three wickets
LAN vs DER Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Luis Reece, Billy Godleman, Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Matt McKiernan, Danny Lamb, Washington Sundar, Ben Aitchison, Mark Watt, Will Williams.
Captain: Luke Wells, Vice-Captain: Matt McKiernan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Luis Reece, Billy Godleman, Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Matt McKiernan, Washington Sundar, Ben Aitchison, Sam Conners, Will Williams.
Captain: Washington Sundar, Vice-Captain: Luis Reece