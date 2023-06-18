LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 18, 2023

Lancashire (LAN) will square off against Durham (DUR) in the 83rd match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will play host to this exciting game on Sunday, June 18.

On the back of two consecutive wins, Lancashire have made a strong comeback in the recent games as they have moved to fourth place in the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.350, having won five of their nine games so far.

Durham, on the other hand, have managed to secure just one win in their previous five games. The team will be hoping for some change in fortunes as they currently stand one place below their opponents with nine points and a net run rate of +0.241, having won four of their nine games so far.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the LAN vs DUR game.

LAN vs DUR Squad for Today's Match

Lancashire Squad

Liam Livingstone (c), Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Rob Jones, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Dane Vilas, Luke Wells, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Josh Bohannon

Durham Squad

Alex Lees (c), Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Luke Doneathy, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Wayne Parnell, Ben Raine, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Liam Trevaskis, Ashton Turner, Ben Mckinney, Luke Robinson

#3 Oliver Robinson (DUR) - 9 Credits

Durham Cricket v Notts Outlaws - Vitality Blast T20

Oliver Robinson is currently the leading run scorer for Durham this season, having accumulated nearly 299 runs from nine games at an average of nearly 50 and a strike rate of 142.38.

With three fifties to his name, the 24-year-old batter has impressed everyone with his hard-hitting ability. He is going to be a must-have pick to be made as captain or vice-captain of your fantasy teams for the LAN vs DUR game.

#2 Nathan Sowter (DUR) - 8.5 Credits

Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Nathan Sowter has been very consistent with his line-length this season. He is currently second in the leading wicket-takers list of the tournament, having notched up 18 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.61.

He is the only bowler from Durham, who has picked up a fifer this season. Therefore, he could prove to be an excellent pick to be picked for this game.

#1 Daryl Mitchell (LAN) - 9 Credits

Steelbacks v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Daryl Mitchell has been a consistent performer for Lancashire with both bat and ball. The veteran Kiwi all-rounder is currently the leading run-scorer for his team, having scored 323 runs at an average of 53.83 and a strike rate of 167.35.

Apart from his batting, Mitchell has eight wickets to his name bowling at an economy rate of 7.76. He is the most ideal player to secure a place as captain of your LAN vs DUR Dream11 fantasy team.

