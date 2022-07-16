LAN vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast, Final

Lancashire (LAN) will face Hampshire (HAM) in the Final of the T20 Blast 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 16.

Lancashire has been the team to beat in the T20 Blast right from the beginning. They chased down 204 in the semi-final against Yorkshire with their captain Dane Vilas leading from the front.

However, they have a tough test awaiting them in the form of Hampshire, who have been in brilliant form of late in this tournament. Riding on the exploits of James Vince and Nathan Ellis, the Hants will look to clear the final hurdle. With a strong Lancs side also in contention, a cracking game beckons in Birmingham.

LAN vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

HAM XI

Ben McDermott, James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Ross Whiteley, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

LAN XI

Phil Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Tim David, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson

Match Details

LAN vs HAM, T20 Blast 2022, Final

Date and Time: July 16, 2022, 11:15 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

Although both games at this venue have been high-scoring games so far, the pitch is expected to be a touch slower than usual. There is not much help for the pacers, allowing the batters to tee off from ball one.

As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest between bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss with 160-170 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s LAN vs HAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Vilas: Dane Vilas has been brilliant in the last few games for Lancashire, coming up with match-winning knocks in the middle-order. He comes into this game on the back of a fifty against Yorkshire in the semi-final, holding him in good stead. As Vilas is a good player of spin, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

James Vince: James Vince is the leading run-getter in the T20 Blast this season with over 650 runs to his name. He has come up with blistering knocks at the top of the order at an alarming rate, complementing Ben McDermott brilliantly. Vince is a must-have in your LAN vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Liam Dawson: Liam Dawson has blown hot and cold with the bat in this tournament although he might just be Hampshire's go-to bowler in this game. The pitch is bound to get slower as the match progresses, with this being the third one of the day. With loads of turn on offer and Dawson's handy batting skills coming into play, Dawson is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Matt Parkinson: Matt Parkinson had a decent outing in the previous game, picking up a wicket and conceding just 18 runs. The leggie is perhaps Lancashire's best asset on what should be a sluggish track in Birmingham. With Parkinson in decent form with the bat, he is a fine pick for your LAN vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LAN vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Richard Gleeson (LAN)

Ben McDermott (HAM)

Tim David (LAN)

Important stats for LAN vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Dane Vilas - 63(36) vs Yorkshire in the previous T20 Blast 2022 match

Richard Gleeson - 23 wickets in 14 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 16.35

James Vince - 653 runs in 14 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 54.42

LAN vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

LAN vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Vilas, P Salt, J Vince, R Whiteley, T David, L Dawson, L Wells, B Wheal, M Parkinson, R Gleeson, N Ellis

Captain: J Vince Vice-Captain: T David

LAN vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B McDermott, P Salt, J Vince, S Croft, T David, L Dawson, L Wells, C Wood, M Parkinson, R Gleeson, N Ellis

Captain: L Dawson Vice-Captain: P Salt

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far