Lancashire vs Hampshire - Dream11 Prediction - County Championship 2023

Lancashire will take on Hampshire in a Division One match of the County Championship 2023 at the Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport, on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LAN vs HAM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

These two teams are at contrasting ends of the spectrum on the points table. Lancashire have played five matches and all five games have ended in a draw. They are currently eighth on the points table.

On the other hand, Hampshire have three wins, two losses, and one draw. They are second at the moment on the points table.

LAN vs HAM, Match Details

The Division One match of the County Championship 2023 between Lancashire and Hampshire will be played on June 11, 2023, at Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport. The game is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LAN vs HAM

Date & Time: June 11, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport

Pitch Report

It is the first game of the season at the Trafalgar Road Ground in Southport. The fast bowlers could find some movement and they are likely to dominate proceedings. There could be some turn for the spinners as well. A lot would depend on the weather. Overcast conditions could make the going tough for the batsmen while sunshine could aid them.

LAN vs HAM Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Lancashire: D, D, D, D, D

Hampshire: W, D, L, W, L

LAN vs HAM Probable Playing 11 today

Lancashire Team News

James Anderson is with the England squad for the Ashes while Saqib Mahmood has been excluded as he is under assessment. Luke Wells has been ruled out due to a groin injury. Phil Salt is in the red-ball side for the first time this season.

Lancashire Probable Playing XI: Phil Salt, George Balderson, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Daryl Mitchell, Dane Vilas (c), George Bell (wk), Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey

Hampshire Team News

Hampshire have named a 13-man squad for this round of the County Championship.

Hampshire Probable Playing XI: Joe Weatherley, Fletcha Middleton, Nick Gubbins, James Vince (c), Ben Brown (wk), Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Mason Crane, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas

Today’s LAN vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is set to play his first red-ball game of the 2023 season. The 26-year-old Lancashire cricketer averages 32.16 in his career. He made 349 runs at an average of 43.62 in the County Championship 2022.

Top Batter Pick

Josh Bohannon (5 matches, 471 runs)

Josh Bohannon has been batting really well in this tournament. The 26-year-old batter has aggregated 471 runs while averaging 58.87. He has recorded three fifties and a ton.

Top All-rounder Pick

Keith Barker (4 matches, 146 runs, 10 wickets)

Keith Barker can be very effective with both bat and ball. The 36-year-old left-handed all-rounder has scored 146 runs in five innings and has picked up 10 wickets with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Abbas (6 matches, 29 wickets)

Mohammad Abbas is the second-highest wicket-taker in the County Championship Division One. The Pakistan seamer has returned with 29 wickets at an average of 15.27. He has picked up a couple of five-wicket hauls.

LAN vs HAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Daryl Mitchell (1 match, 105 runs, 3 wickets)

Daryl Mitchell can have a significant all-round impact. The all-rounder smashed a fine 105 against Somerset in the last County Championship encounter for Lancashire. He also took three wickets in that game.

James Vince (6 matches, 477 runs)

James Vince is in top form with the bat. The Hampshire skipper has amassed 477 runs at an average of 79.50 this season. He has struck three half-centuries and one hundred.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LAN vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats James Vince 477 runs in 6 matches Daryl Mitchell 105 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Mohammad Abbas 29 wickets in 6 matches Keith Barker 146 runs & 10 wickets in 4 matches Josh Bohannon 471 runs in 5 matches

LAN vs HAM match expert tips

Both teams have some quality seam bowlers and consistent top-order batters. Thus, they could be the key. The likes of James Vince, Nick Gubbins, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Will Williams, and Tom Bailey could be the ones to watch out for.

LAN vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Lancashire vs Hampshire - County Championship 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Phil Salt

Batters: James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Josh Bohannon, Nick Gubbins

All-rounders: Keith Barker, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Will Williams, Tom Bailey

LAN vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Lancashire vs Hampshire - County Championship 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Phil Salt, Ben Brown

Batters: James Vince, Josh Bohannon, Nick Gubbins

All-rounders: Keith Barker, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Will Williams, Tom Bailey

Poll : 0 votes