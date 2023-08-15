Lancashire vs Hampshire - Dream11 Prediction - England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023

Lancashire will take on Hampshire in a Group A match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, on Tuesday, August 15.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LAN vs HAM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for this game.

Lancashire have had a quiet tournament so far. Their first two games were washed out before they won one and lost one. They are sixth on the Group A points table.

On the other hand, Hampshire won their first three matches before they lost to the table-toppers Leicestershire. Hampshire are currently second on the points table in Group A.

LAN vs HAM, Match Details

The Group A match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 between Lancashire and Hampshire will be played on August 15, 2023, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LAN vs HAM

Date & Time: August 15, 2023, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The track at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester is a very good one to bat on. Leicestershire smashed 411 in the only 50-over encounter that has been played at this venue this season. There is some rain around which could aid the pacers, especially with the new ball.

LAN vs HAM Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Lancashire: L, W, NR, NR

Hampshire: L, W, W, W

LAN vs HAM Probable Playing 11 today

Lancashire Team News

No major injury concerns.

Lancashire Probable Playing XI: Keaton Jennings (c), Josh Bohannon, George Bell, Dane Vilas, George Balderson, Matthew Hurst (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, Jack Blatherwick, Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Jack Morley

Hampshire Team News

No major injury concerns.

Hampshire Probable Playing XI: Nick Gubbins (c), Fletcha Middleton, Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Aneurin Donald, Keith Barker, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Today’s LAN vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aneurin Donald (3 matches, 90 runs)

Aneurin Donald has batted well in this competition. The 26-year-old Hampshire cricketer has made 90 runs in three matches and he has a strike-rate of 109.75.

Top Batter Pick

Dane Vilas (3 matches, 173 runs)

Dane Vilas is in brilliant batting form. He has aggregated 173 runs in three games and he has struck three half-centuries. He is striking at 153.09 in this tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ian Holland (4 matches, 6 wickets, 28 runs)

Ian Holland has been bowling really well. The seam-bowling all-rounder has picked up six wickets from four games at an economy rate of 4.53. With the bat, he has chipped in with 28 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Jack Blatherwick (3 matches, 8 wickets)

Jack Blatherwick is in top form with the ball. The 25-year-old Lancashire pacer has returned with eight wickets in three games and he has a bowling strike-rate of 16.87.

LAN vs HAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Nick Gubbins (4 matches, 264 runs)

Nick Gubbins is in excellent touch with the bat. The Hampshire skipper and left-hander has amassed 264 runs in four games while averaging 66 and he has recorded one hundred and one fifty.

George Balderson (3 matches, 99 runs, 3 wickets)

George Balderson can be very effective with both bat and ball. The Lancashire seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 99 runs while striking at 147.76. He has taken three scalps at an economy rate of 5.09.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LAN vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nick Gubbins 264 runs in 4 matches George Balderson 99 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Jack Blatherwick 8 wickets in 3 matches Dane Vilas 173 runs in 3 matches Ian Holland 28 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches

LAN vs HAM match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Dane Vilas, Nick Gubbins, Keaton Jennings, Ian Holland, and George Balderson will be the ones to watch out for.

LAN vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Lancashire vs Hampshire - England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Aneurin Donald

Batters: Tom Prest, Dane Vilas, Nick Gubbins, Keaton Jennings

All-rounders: Ian Holland, Thomas Aspinwall, George Balderson

Bowlers: Jack Blatherwick, Scott Currie, Mason Crane

LAN vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Lancashire vs Hampshire - England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Aneurin Donald

Batters: Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas, Nick Gubbins, Fletcha Middleton

All-rounders: Ian Holland, Keith Barker, George Balderson

Bowlers: Jack Blatherwick, Mason Crane, Tom Bailey