LAN vs LEI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 10th, 2021

In the sixth match of the T20 Blast, Lancashire and Leicestershire will lock horns at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday.

Lancashire were pretty impressive last season. They reached the semi-finals but couldn’t proceed further, losing to eventual champions Nottinghamshire. They will aim to get closer this season. They defeated Derbyshire in their season opener this year, thanks to Liam Livingstone's unbeaten 94.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire won four matches and lost three to end up in third spot in their group last year. However, their campaign ended in the quarter-finals after losing to Nottinghamshire. Leicestershire will look to settle scores this year.

That said, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Lancashire and Leicestershire.

#3 Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone, the explosive Lancashire opener, is expected to continue his rich form against Leicestershire as well. His knock against Derbyshire lit up the T20 Blast on Day 1.

He smacked 94* runs in just 58 balls and propelled his side to a brilliant win in their season opener. His career T20 strike rate of 140.91 will surely be a threat to the opposition.

Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is all set to play a few games in the T20 Blast this season. He started the tournament on a decent note.

Buttler scored a 28-ball 30-run knock with three fours. He was expected to come out with an explosive knock but with the pitch slowing down a bit, he played accordingly and steered his side to victory.

Leicestershire skipper Colin Ackermann bats at the No.4 position and usually bowls if the pitch assists spin. His bowling figures of 7/18 against Birmingham in T20 Blast 2019 are still afresh in the minds of several fans.

With 2700 runs and 55 wickets to his name in T20 cricket, he is one player to watch out for mainly for his all-around skills. He is expected to do well in both the batting and bowling departments for Leicestershire.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava