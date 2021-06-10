LAN vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 10, 2021

Lancashire Lightning will be up against Leicestershire Foxes in a T20 Blast fixture at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

Lancashire Lightning started their T20 Blast campaign with a bang and are currently sitting at the top of the North Group points table. They won their opening game against the Derbyshire Falcons by six wickets. Batting first, the Falcons managed to put 168 runs on the board. In response, Lancashire Lightning's Liam Livingstone was clinical with the bat, smashing 94* off just 58 deliveries. The Dane Vilas-led side will be hoping to maintain their winning momentum in their T20 Blast game on Thursday.

Leicestershire Foxes, on the other hand, will be kicking off their T20 Blast campaign with today's fixture. They finished third in the North Group last season with four wins and three losses from their 10 matches. The Foxes are one of the most successful teams in the history of the T20 Blast, having won the title three times. Colin Ackermann and co. will be determined enough to add another trophy to their cabinet. The Foxes also look strong on paper, having acquired the services of Naveen-ul-Haq and Josh Inglis.

All in all, the fans will be in for another delightful T20 Blast encounter at Old Trafford today.

Squads to choose from

Lancashire Lightning

Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Steven Croft, Tom Hartley, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (C), George Lavelle, Jos Buttler (WK), Edwin Moulton, George Burrows, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, Jackson Bird, James Anderson, Liam Hurt, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Owais Shah and Rob Jones.

Leicestershire Foxes

Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann (C), George Rhodes, Scott Steel, Harry Swindellz, Lewis Hill, Sam Bates, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, Harry Dearden, Hassan Azad, Marcus Harris, Nick Welch, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Inglis (WK), Rishi Patel and Sam Evans.

Probable Playing XIs

Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Jos Buttler (WK), Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (C), Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Leicestershire Foxes

Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann (C), Scott Steel, Lewis Hill, Callum Parkinson, Dieter Klein, Gavin Griffiths, Harry Dearden, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Inglis (WK).

Match Details

Match: Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes

Date & Time: 10th June 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pitch Report

The track at Old Trafford is a flat batting one, with the average first innings score at the venue in the T20 format being 168 runs. While the overcast conditions will aid the bowlers with the new ball, the batsmen will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. The team winning the toss will be looking to field first and take full advantage of the overcast conditions on offer.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LAN vs LEI)

LAN vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Josh Inglis, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Harry Dearden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wood, Arron Lilley, Matt Parkinson, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths.

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Arron Lilley.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Finn Allen, Lewis Hill, Harry Dearden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wood, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Matt Parkinson, Callum Parkinson, Dieter Klein.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Colin Ackermann.

Edited by Samya Majumdar