LAN vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London Cup, Match 39

Lancashire will take on Middlesex in the 39th match of the Royal London Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

Lancashire will be in a position of comfort heading into this match. With seven points, they are at the top of the table and are yet to taste defeat in the Royal London Cup. In a match hampered by rain, they defeated Hampshire by 51 runs.

Middlesex defeated Worcestershire by 13 runs in their most recent match and are seventh in the table.

LAN vs MID Probable Playing 11 Today

LAN XI

Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey (c), Liam Hurt, Jack Morley

MID XI

Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Peter Handscomb (c), Robbie White (wk), Jack Davies, Martin Andersson, Luke Hollman, James Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Ethan Bamber

Match Details

LAN vs MID, Royal London Cup Match 39

Date and Time: 3rd August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The Old Trafford track is regarded as a batting paradise and batsmen will be able to up the ante pretty easily. The average first innings score here is 268 and pacers can expect a good bounce and carry from the surface.

Today’s LAN vs MID Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Robbie White should be the first wicket-keeping choice and despite the recent slump in form, he had begun the tournament in tremendous style.

Batsmen

Stephen Eskinazi was beyond sensational in this season’s T20 Blast. He has carried that form over into the 50-over format, scoring a magnificent century in his first outing against Worcestershire.

Luke Wells has shown plenty of promise for Lancashire in the initial stages of the competition. Not only has he scored 102 runs, but has also picked up a wicket.

All-rounders

Luke Hollman will be hoping to deliver the goods in this contest. He has scored 28 runs and has also picked up four wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Danny Lamb has been among the best bowlers in the entire competition. He has scalped nine wickets so far and can also add precious runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs MID Dream11 prediction team

Danny Lamb (LAN) – 412 points

Tom Bailey (LAN) – 220 points

Liam Hurt (LAN) – 178 points

Stephen Eskinazi (MID) – 173 points

Sam Robson (MID) – 170 points

Important stats for LAN vs MID Dream11 prediction team

Danny Lamb: 86 runs and 9 wickets

Tom Bailey: 45 runs and 5 wickets

Liam Hurt: 14 runs and 5 wickets

Stephen Eskinazi: 130 runs

Sam Robson: 93 runs and 1 wicket

LAN vs MID Dream11 Prediction Today

LAN vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson, Luke Wells, Peter Handscomb, Keaton Jennings, Luke Hollman, George Balderson, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt

Captain: Stephen Eskinazi, Vice-Captain: Danny Lamb

LAN vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Hollman, George Balderson, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt

Captain: Keaton Jennings, Vice-Captain: Luke Hollman

