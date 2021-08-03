LAN vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London Cup, Match 39

Lancashire will take on Middlesex in the 39th match of the Royal London Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.
Lancashire will be in a position of comfort heading into this match. With seven points, they are at the top of the table and are yet to taste defeat in the Royal London Cup. In a match hampered by rain, they defeated Hampshire by 51 runs.
Middlesex defeated Worcestershire by 13 runs in their most recent match and are seventh in the table.
LAN vs MID Probable Playing 11 Today
LAN XI
Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey (c), Liam Hurt, Jack Morley
MID XI
Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Peter Handscomb (c), Robbie White (wk), Jack Davies, Martin Andersson, Luke Hollman, James Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Ethan Bamber
Match Details
LAN vs MID, Royal London Cup Match 39
Date and Time: 3rd August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Pitch Report
The Old Trafford track is regarded as a batting paradise and batsmen will be able to up the ante pretty easily. The average first innings score here is 268 and pacers can expect a good bounce and carry from the surface.
Today’s LAN vs MID Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Robbie White should be the first wicket-keeping choice and despite the recent slump in form, he had begun the tournament in tremendous style.
Batsmen
Stephen Eskinazi was beyond sensational in this season’s T20 Blast. He has carried that form over into the 50-over format, scoring a magnificent century in his first outing against Worcestershire.
Luke Wells has shown plenty of promise for Lancashire in the initial stages of the competition. Not only has he scored 102 runs, but has also picked up a wicket.
All-rounders
Luke Hollman will be hoping to deliver the goods in this contest. He has scored 28 runs and has also picked up four wickets in three matches.
Bowlers
Danny Lamb has been among the best bowlers in the entire competition. He has scalped nine wickets so far and can also add precious runs with the bat.
Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs MID Dream11 prediction team
Danny Lamb (LAN) – 412 points
Tom Bailey (LAN) – 220 points
Liam Hurt (LAN) – 178 points
Stephen Eskinazi (MID) – 173 points
Sam Robson (MID) – 170 points
Important stats for LAN vs MID Dream11 prediction team
Danny Lamb: 86 runs and 9 wickets
Tom Bailey: 45 runs and 5 wickets
Liam Hurt: 14 runs and 5 wickets
Stephen Eskinazi: 130 runs
Sam Robson: 93 runs and 1 wicket
LAN vs MID Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson, Luke Wells, Peter Handscomb, Keaton Jennings, Luke Hollman, George Balderson, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt
Captain: Stephen Eskinazi, Vice-Captain: Danny Lamb
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Hollman, George Balderson, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt
Captain: Keaton Jennings, Vice-Captain: Luke Hollman