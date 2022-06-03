LAN vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 38

Lancashire will take on Northamptonshire in the 38th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

With three wins in four of their league matches so far, Lancashire are on top of the league table. The other match ended in a draw and they are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Lancashire posted a massive score of 219 in their previous match and ended up winning that encounter by 17 runs. Power-hitters like Liam Livingstone, Tim David and Phil Salt have been their key players in the early stages of the season.

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire have won and lost two matches each in their four appearances so far in the league. They defeated Leicestershire by 42 runs after posting a massive total of 227 in their most recent league game. Like Lancashire, Northamptonshire’s season has been driven by their batting unit so far.

LAN vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

LAN XI

Philip Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Tim David, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

NOR XI

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, James Neesham, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich

Match Details

LAN vs NOR, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 38

Date and Time: June 3, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

All three Vitality Blast 2022 matches held at this venue have been high-scoring encounters. The same trend is likely to continue as batters have managed to play shots all around the park. A score of 180 is expected to par at this venue and the bowlers will have to be at their best.

Today’s LAN vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt is an excellent choice for the wicketkeeper slot and has been in great form with the bat in recent months. He has scored 118 runs at a strike rate of over 155.

Batters

Chris Lynn has been crucial for his side and comes into the game after scoring an unbeaten century in the last match. He remained not out on 106 and has amassed 205 runs in four innings.

All-rounders

Liam Livingstone is an explosive all-rounder who has been in majestic form. He had a wonderful IPL campaign and is now dominating proceedings here. Livingstone has scored 154 runs at a strike rate of 150.98 and has also scalped four wickets. He will be the best captaincy choice for your LAN vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

Richard Gleeson is the leader of the Lancashire bowling unit and he has been on fire this season. He has scalped eight wickets in four matches, which included a five-wicket haul against Worcestershire.

Ben Sanderson has also displayed his talent and has been a crucial player for Northamptonshire. He has picked up eight wickets at an average economy rate of 8.56.

Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone (LAN) – 346 points

Chris Lynn (NOR) – 298 points

Richard Gleeson (LAN) – 264 point

Ben Sanderson (NOR) – 248 points

Tim David (LAN) – 238 points

Important stats for LAN vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone: 154 runs and 4 wickets

Chris Lynn: 205 runs

Richard Gleeson: 8 wickets

Ben Sanderson: 8 wickets

Tim David: 132 runs

LAN vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today

LAN vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Chris Lynn, Tim David, Keaton Jennings, Ben Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jimmy Neesham, Richard Gleeson, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich, Luke Wood

Captain: Liam Livingstone Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

LAN vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Dane Vilas, Chris Lynn, Tim David, Keaton Jennings, Ben Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jimmy Neesham, Richard Gleeson, Ben Sanderson, Luke Wood

Captain: Jimmy Neesham Vice-Captain: Tim David

