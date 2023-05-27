LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 27, 2023

The T20 Blast 2023 match on May 27 will witness Lancashire taking on Nottinghamshire at Old Trafford, Manchester. This exciting clash between the two teams will be part of the North Group fixtures in the tournament and will begin by 11:00 PM IST.

Lancashire has had a fantastic start to their T20 Blast 2023 campaign, winning both of their matches so far. Their impressive performance has placed them at the top of the points table in the North Group.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire began their journey with a victory in their only match against Derbyshire so far. Both teams showcased some outstanding performances, and there is immense potential for further improvement as the tournament progresses.

In these initial games, we witnessed exceptional performances from players on both sides. On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for LAN vs NOT Dream11 team.

LAN vs NOT Squad for Today's Match

Lancashire Squad

Rob Jones, Luke Wells, Liam Livingstone, Josh Bohannon, Colin de Grandhomme, Steven Croft, Daryl Mitchell, Luke Wood, Dane Vilas (c), George Bell, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Phil Salt, Dane Vilas

Nottinghamshire Squad

Haseeb Hameed, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Peter Moores, Matthew Montgomery, Alex Hales, Steven Mullaney (c), Calvin Harrison, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Conor Mckerr, Matthew Carter, Jack Brooks, Shaheen Afridi

#3 Luke Wood (LAN) - 8.5 Credits

Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Luke Wood's recent performance in recent matches for Lancashire has been impressive, taking six wickets in just two matches. He has shown great consistency and control with an average of 7.00 and an economy rate of 5.25.

His ability to take crucial wickets, as demonstrated by his best figures of 3/11, makes him a strong candidate for the vice-captain role in your LAN vs NOT Dream11 team.

#2 Colin Munro (NOT) - 8.5 Credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Colin Munro's exceptional T20 record speaks for itself, with 9493 runs at an impressive average of 30.52. His ability to score quick runs, evident from his strike rate of 141.62, makes him a strong candidate for the captaincy.

Despite scoring 23 runs in the previous match against Derbyshire, Munro has consistently shown the potential to score big and lead the team to victory. He can be an ideal captaincy choice for LAN vs NOT Dream11 team.

#1 Shaheen Afridi (NOT) - 9 Credits

Hampshire v Middlesex - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Despite making his debut for Nottingham and picking just one wicket against Derbyshire, Shaheen's potential and skill make him an ideal choice for captain in the LAN vs NOT Dream11 team. He was economical and handy with the bowl conceding only 21 runs.

His previous performance should not be underestimated, as he has the ability to make a significant impact with his bowling. Considering his talent and the potential for improved performance, selecting Shaheen as captain could prove to be a wise decision in the upcoming game.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's LAN vs NOT Dream11 contest? Shaheen Shah Afridi Colin Munro 37 votes