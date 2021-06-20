LAN vs. NOT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 20th, 2021

Lancashire will face Nottinghamshire in their next T20 Blast match on June 20 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Lancashire is placed fifth in the North Group table with seven points after six matches. Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, is ranked fourth. They've played five games so far, winning three of them.

Here are three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast match between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire.

#3 Joe Clarke

Steelbacks vs. Notts Outlaws - Vitality T20 Blast

Nottinghamshire opening batsman Joe Clarke has scored 210 runs from five matches, including a century in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

He looks to be in good form and will look to continue his fine run in the league. Clarke will play a vital role in the club's upcoming T20 Blast game.

#2 Samit Patel

Nottinghamshire CCC Photocall

Notts all-rounder Samit Patel is a must-pick in your Dream11 team as he can fetch you points with both bat and ball. Patel has been a match-winner for his side in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

He was adjudged as the player of the match during his previous outing against Derbyshire after his outstanding performance. Patel scored 64 runs off 32 balls and also picked up two wickets with an economy of under 5.

#1 Liam Livingstone

Vitality Blast Final Media Day

Lancashire opening batsman Liam Livingstone has 254 runs under his belt from six games. He averages 63.50 in the T20 Blast 2021.

In his club's previous fixture against Durham, Livingstone amassed 65 runs with the willow. He also picked up a couple of wickets for 25 runs from his four-over spell.

The 27-year-old dashing all-rounder is among the most consistent players in the T20 Blast this season. He should be able to find a place in your Dream11 team and can be considered for the multiplier role.

