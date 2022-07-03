LAN vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast Match

The Lancashire Lightning (LAN) will lock horns with the Birmingham Bears (WAS) in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 3.

Lancashire Lightning have won seven out of their 13 games and are second in the North Group points table. Birmingham Bears, on the other hand, are sitting atop the standings, having won nine out of their 13 games.

LAN vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today

LAN XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (C), Tim David, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson.

WAS XI

Alex Davies (WK), Paul Stirling, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Jake Lintott, Danny Briggs, Olly Stone, Craig Miles.

Match Details

LAN vs WAS, T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Date and Time: 3rd July 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pitch Report

The surface at Old Trafford generally favors the batters, with there being little to no help on offer for the bowlers. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 185 runs.

Today’s LAN vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Davies: Davies has batted brilliantly in the T20 Blast 2022 so far, scoring 223 runs in 13 matches.

Batters

Tim David: David has scored 371 runs and picked up four wickets in 13 matches this season.

Paul Stirling: Stirling is a hard-hitting batter who has smashed 300 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 184.05.

All-rounders

Carlos Braithwaite: Braithwaite has claimed 14 wickets in 13 matches while also managing to score 112 runs at a strike rate of 143.59. He could prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice for this game.

Dan Mousley: Mousley smashed 63 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 252.00 and also took a wicket in the last game.

Bowlers

Richard Gleeson: Gleeson is Lancashire's leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets in 13 matches. He will look to add to his tally on Sunday.

Jacob Lintott: Lintott has picked up 21 wickets in 12 matches and could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Tim David (LAN) - 793 points

Adam Hose (WAS) - 765 points

Jacob Lintott (WAS) - 739 points

Richard Gleeson (LAN) - 730 points

Steven Croft (LAN) - 667 points

Important Stats for LAN vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Tim David: 371 runs and 4 wickets in 13 matches

Adam Hose: 491 runs in 13 matches

Richard Gleeson: 21 wickets in 13 matches

Jacob Lintott: 21 wickets in 12 matches

Steven Croft: 422 runs in 13 matches

LAN vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

LAN vs WAS Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Davies, Philip Salt, Paul Stirling, Jos Buttler, Tim David, Luke Wells, Dan Mousley, Carlos Brathwaite, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Matt Parkinson.

Captain: Tim David. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

LAN vs WAS Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Philip Salt, Paul Stirling, Sam Hain, Jos Buttler, Tim David, Luke Wells, Dan Mousley, Carlos Brathwaite, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Richard Gleeson.

Captain: Dan Mousley. Vice-captain: Philip Salt.

