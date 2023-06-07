LAN vs WOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 7, 2023

Lancashire and Worcestershire will clash in the T20 Blast 2023 on Wednesday, June 7, at Stanley Park, Blackpool. The North Group fixture is set to get underway at 9:30 pm IST.

Lancashire have won three out of seven games, losing their last four matches on the trot. On the other hand, Worcestershire began their campaign with four consecutive victories and their only loss came in their latest encounter against Northamptonshire.

Worcestershire hold the top position in the points table, while Lancashire is fifth.

Considering the teams' performances, here are three players who can be the captains and vice-captains for the LAN vs WOR Dream11 team.

Squads for LAN vs WOR

Lancashire squad

Liam Livingstone (c), Tom Bailey, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin De Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Rob Jones, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Dane Vilas, Luke Wells, Luke Wood

Worcestershire squad

To be announced

#3 Luke Wood (LAN) - 8.5 Credits

Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Luke Wood can be an ideal choice as the vice-captain to earn valuable Dream11 points in the LAN vs WOR match. With nine wickets in seven matches, including the best bowling innings (BBI) and best bowling figures (BBF) of 3/11, he maintains a commendable average of 23.00. Additionally, his economy rate stands at a decent 7.71.

#2 Brett D'Oliveria (WOR) - 9 Credits

Brett D'Oliveira from Worcestershire can be an excellent choice for the vice-captain position in the LAN vs WOR Dream11 team. In his five matches, he has taken 11 wickets with impressive best bowling innings (BBI) and best bowling figures (BBF) of 4/11. He maintains an outstanding average of 9.18 and an economy rate of 7.76.

#1 Daryl Mitchell (LAN) - 9 Credits

Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Daryl Mitchell can be an excellent choice as the captain for the LAN vs WOR Dream11 team. With 242 runs in seven matches, including an unbeaten high score of 85*, he boasts an impressive average of 48.40 and a staggering strike rate of 165.75.

