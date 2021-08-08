LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup Match

Lancashire will take on Worcestershire in the 56th match of the Royal London One-Day Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

Lancashire have won three matches in the Royal London One-Day Cup, but losing their last two games will hurt their morale going into today's contest. They are third in the Group B table with seven points. Worcestershire, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings with six points. They lost their last Royal London One-Day Cup match at the hands of Sussex.

LAN vs WOR Probable Playing 11 Today

LAN XI

Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Balderson, Taylor Cornall, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey (c), Liam Hurt, Jack Morley

WOR XI

Brett D’Oliveira, Jack Haynes, Tom Fell, Jake Libby, Joe Leach (c), Gareth Roderick (wk), ED Barnard, Jacques Banton, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch, Josh Baker

Match Details

LAN vs WOR, Royal London One-Day Cup, Match 56

Date and Time: 8th August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The Old Trafford track is expected to be a sporting one, with both bowlers and batsmen expected to find it favorable in patches. The pacers will find assistance from the pitch in terms of bounce and carry. The average first innings score at the venue is above 270 runs.

Today’s LAN vs WOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Despite his failure in the previous match, Gareth Roderick has been in solid form with the bat in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Batsmen

Jack Haynes is one of the most in-form players going into this contest. He has scored 342 runs in the Royal London One-Day Cup so far.

Rob Jones has also performed tremendously well, amassing 217 runs. He would love to take on the opposition bowlers head-on.

All-rounders

Brett D’Oliveira is a fantastic all-rounder who has been in top form over the last couple of Royal London One-Day Cup matches. He should also be a top multiplier choice for your Dream11 LAN vs WOR fantasy side.

Bowlers

Danny Lamb has been among the most impactful bowlers in the entire competition, picking up 10 wickets. He has also been sensational with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Danny Lamb (LAN) – 526 points

Brett D’Oliveira (WOR) – 502 points

Jack Haynes (WOR) – 465 points

Joe Leach (WOR) – 404 points

Tom Bailey (LAN) – 364 points

Important stats for LAN vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Danny Lamb: 122 runs and 10 wickets

Brett D’Oliveira: 262 runs

Jack Haynes: 342 runs

Ron Jones: 217 runs

Jake Libby: 163 runs

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gareth Roderick, Jack Haynes, Rob Jones, Luke Wells, Jake Libby, Brett D’Oliveira, Ed Barnard, Danny Lamb, Joe Leach, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt

Captain: Brett D’Oliveira. Vice-captain: Danny Lamb

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gareth Roderick, George Lavelle, Jack Haynes, Rob Jones, Luke Wells, Jake Libby, Brett D’Oliveira, Ed Barnard, Danny Lamb, Joe Leach, Tom Bailey

Captain: Jack Haynes. Vice-captain: Ed Barnard

