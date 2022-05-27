LAN vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 8

Lancashire will take on Yorkshire in the eighth match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

Lancashire will begin their Vitality T20 Blast campaign with this game. They did well last season but got knocked out in the third quarterfinal against Somerset by seven wickets. Star campaigners Liam Livingstone and Tim David, fresh off the back of IPL success, have both been included for this opening clash.

Yorkshire, meanwhile, have gotten off to a wonderful start to their campaign. They beat Worcestershire by seven wickets, with Harry Brook playing am impressive knock. They also have some top players like Joe Root, Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan.

LAN vs YOR Probable Playing XIs

LAN

Dane Vilas (c & wk), Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Tim David, Richard Gleeson, Keaton Jennings, Danny Lamb, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

YOR

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf.

Match Details

Match: LAN vs SUS, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 8.

Date and Time: May 27, 2022; 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be good for batting. Pacers should find assistance from the wicket initially, so both teams would look to chase after winning the toss.

Today’s LAN vs YOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt is an experienced campaigner who was decisive last season. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer for Sussex with 302 runs in 11 games at an average of over 33.

Batters

Youngster Harry Brook is a star in the making, and he showed his potential in the previous clash. Brook scored 60* off just 27 deliveries, which included six boundaries and three sixes to finish off a breathtaking run-chase.

Joe Root, meanwhile, is one of the most dependable players in the team and is expected to lead from the front. He scored 35 runs and also picked up a wicket in the only over he bowled in his last game.

All-rounders

Liam Livingstone is a genuine match-winner, and he’s coming off the back of an impressive IPL campaign. He scored 437 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 182. Last season, Livingstone smashed 279 runs at an average of 55.8 and also chipped in with three wickets. He could be a fabulous captaincy choice in your LAN vs YOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Haris Rauf has got serious pace, and his off-pace deliveries are also difficult to pick u[. He picked up a wicket in his last game against Worcestershire, bowling at an economy rate of eight runs per over.

Five best players to pick in LAN vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook (YOR) – 130 points

Jordan Thompson (YOR) – 91 points

Joe Root (YOR) – 74 points

Haris Rauf (YOR) – 49 points

Dawid Malan (YOR) – 46 points.

Key stats for LAN vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook: 60 runs

Joe Root: 35 runs and 1 wicket

Haris Rauf: 1 wicket

Liam Livingstone: 279 runs and 3 wickets last season

Phil Salt: 302 runs last season.

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Prediction

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Shadab Khan, Liam Livingstone, Haris Rauf, Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson.

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-Captain: Harry Brook.

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Haris Rauf, Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood.

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-Captain: Dawid Malan.

