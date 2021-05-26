LAN vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates for Today's English County Championship Match - May 27th, 2021

Group 3 of the English County Championship 2021 will see Yorkshire take on Lancashire at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

Yorkshire, who have done well in recent weeks, currently occupy second spot in Group 3 of the English County Championship. Riding on the exploits of Adam Lyth and captain Steve Patterson, Yorkshire will look to top the table at the end of this round. However, they will have to make do without Joe Root, who is unavailable due to national commitments. But they still have a strong unit to fall back on and deliver the goods at home against Lancashire.

However, Lancashire have been the team to beat in this group. They currently occupy the top spot with no losses in six English County Championship games and 101 points to show for their efforts. It has been an all-round effort from them, with Liam Livingstone's arrival adding much-needed balance to the side. With the experience of Dane Vilas at the helm, Lancashire will be looking to strengthen their hold on the top spot in what will be a crucial encounter for both teams.

Only three points separate the two sides at the moment. However, home conditions could play into Yorkshire's hands as they eye a season-defining win in this round of fixtures. All in all, another entertaining game of English County Championship cricket beckons in Manchester.

Squads to choose from

Lancashire

Dane Vilas (c), Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies, Keaton Jennings, Matt Parkinson, James Anderson, Saqib Mahmood, Steven Croft, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Luke Wood, George Lavelle, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt and Danny Lamb

Yorkshire

Steven Patterson (c), Joe Root, Gary Ballance, Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Jonny Tattersall, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess, Duanne Olivier, Ben Coad, Will Fraine, Harry Duke, Jack Schutt, George Hill and Tom Loten

Predicted Playing XIs

Lancashire

Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas (c&wk), Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey and Saqib Mahmood

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Gary Ballance, Harry Duke (wk), George Hill, David Willey/Duanne Olivier, Dom Bess, Steve Patterson (c), Ben Coad and Jordan Thompson

Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Yorkshire, Group 3, English County Championship

Date & Time: 27th May 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The bowlers are set to enjoy the conditions on offer, given the movement available off the surface. Although rain shouldn't play spoilsport on Day 1 at least, cloudy conditions should aid the pacers early on. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play with some turn on offer as well. Both teams would prefer to bowl first upon winning the toss and look to make good use of the conditions upfront.

