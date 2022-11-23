LIO vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 4-Day Franchise Series 2022/23, Match 20

The Lions will be up against the Titans (LIO vs TIT) in Match 20 of the 4-Day Franchise Series 2022-23 on Thursday, November 24. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LIO vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 20.

The Lions have won the only match they have played so far against North West. They won by a huge margin of 123 runs and are fourth in the table with 24.14 points.

Meanwhile, the Titans are unbeaten so far and have won one of their two games, while the other match ended in a draw. As a result, they are third in the table with 37.76 points. Their most recent Test was against the Knights, where they won comfortably by an innings and 42 runs.

LIO vs TIT Match Details, Match 20

Match 20 of the 4-Day Franchise Series 2022-23 will be played on November 24 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The match is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs TIT Pitch Report

The track at The Wanderers Stadium is known to aid the fast bowlers as it has good carry and uneven bounce that can surprise batters. Batters will have to be on their toes before deciding to play shots and should spend some time in the middle to try to get their eye in.

This will be the first match of the tournament here.

LIO vs TIT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Lions: W.

Titans: D W.

LIO vs TIT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lions Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Lions heading into this game.

Lions Probable Playing 11

Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Cameron Delport, Mitchell Van Buuren, Joshua Richards, Kagiso Rapulana, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Duanne Olivier, Ayavuya Myoli.

Titans Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Titans ahead of this encounter.

Titans Probable Playing 11

Donavon Ferreira, Musa Twala, Dewald Brevis, Theunis de Bruyn, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Neil Brand, Matthew Boast, Simon Harmer, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso.

LIO vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ryan Rickelton (One match, 115 runs, Average: 115.00)

Ryan Rickelton is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 115 runs in the only match he has played so far and will be raring to get more under his belt in this game.

Top Batter pick

Rassie van der Dussen (One match, 55 runs, Average: 27.50)

Rassie van der Dussen looked in decent touch but failed to stick around for long enough in the first match. He scored 55 runs across two innings and will look to improve on that tally in this match.

Top All-rounder pick

Wiaan Mulder (One match, 131 runs, Average: 131)

Wiaan Mulder is a hugely dependable player for the Lions and is their leading scorer at the moment. He scored 131 runs in the first match across two innings and has already scored a century in this tournament. Mulder will hope to add a second ton to his name against the Titans.

Top Bowler pick

Simon Harmer (Two matches, six wickets, Average: 36.17)

Simon Harmer has played two matches in this competition and has already racked up six dismissals. He has a bowling average of 36.17 and is expected to do well in this match as well.

LIO vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices

Bjorn Fortuin

Bjorn Fortuin is an outstanding all-rounder who will be looking to have a big impact here. He has scored 62 runs at an average of 31 so far in this tournament. He has also taken four wickets and will be an effective captaincy pick for your LIO vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Dean Elgar

South African Test captain Dean Elgar is the second-highest scorer for his side in this tournament. He has amassed 137 runs at an average of 68.50. Elgar also has a century to his name and will look to add one more in this match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LIO vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Bjorn Fortuin 62 runs and four wickets Dean Elgar 137 runs Wiaan Mulder 131 runs Ryan Rickelton 115 runs Simon Harmer Six wickets

LIO vs TIT match expert tips

Dean Elgar has been in great form with both the bat and ball and he should be a solid multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

LIO vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League

Lions vs Titans Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton.

Batter: Cameron Delport, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen.

All-rounder: Bjorn Fortuin, Corbin Bosch, Neil Brand, Wiaan Mulder.

Bowler: Simon Harmer, Duanne Olivier, Sisanda Magala.

LIO vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

Lions vs Titans Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton, Donavon Ferreira.

Batter: Cameron Delport, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen.

All-rounder: Bjorn Fortuin, Neil Brand, Wiaan Mulder.

Bowler: Simon Harmer, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sisanda Magal.

