LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for TNPL 2023, Match 9

The ninth match of the TNPL 2023 will see the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) square off against the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Monday, June 19. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Lyca Kivai Kings have had a moderate start to the tournament. They have won one of their first two clashes and are currently placed fourth in the points table with two points and a net run rate of +1.725.

The Chepauk Super Gillies, on the other hand, have had a great start to the tournament winning both of their opening matches. They are second in the standings just below the Dindigul Dragons with four points and a net run rate of +2.352.

As the Lyca Kovai Kings will be looking to climb up the points table, the Chepauk Super Gillies will try and firm their position at the top of the table. With a lot in line for both teams, this promises to be an exciting clash.

LKK vs CSG Match Details

The ninth match of the TNPL 2023 will be played on June 19 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. The match will commence at 7.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LKK vs CSG, Match 9, TNPL 2023

Date and Time: June 19, 2023, Monday; 7.15 pm IST.

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

LKK vs CSG Probable Playing XIs

LKK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LKK Probable Playing XI

B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, R Ram Arvindh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, U Mukilesh, L Kiran Akash, M Siddharth, J Subramnyan, and K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

CSG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CSG Probable Playing XI

P Ranjan Paul, Narayan Jagadeesan (c and wk), Baba Aparajith, R Sanjay Yadav, H Kumar, U Sasidev, R Rohit, R Sathish, R Shah, M Silambarasan, and Bhasker Rocky.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Narayan Jagadeesan

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star is yet to fire big in this tournament. But if his reputation is something to go by, a big score is around the corner and it might be today.

So, Jagadeesan will be a good pick for the match along with P Ranjan Paul who got off to a flying start in the tournament but failed to hold onto the form in the next match.

Batter - B Sai Sudharsan

The young left-hand batter has carried on his brilliant form from the Indian Premier League 2023. He has scored runs in both matches till now and is looking in great form. Sai Sudharsan should be the first pick for today's fantasy contests given the kind of form he is in.

All-rounder - Baba Aparajith

A top-order batter and decent middle-over bowler, Baba Aparajith has been effective in both roles in TNPL 2023. He is someone who will make a contribution in some way or the other and hence is a vital pick for the match.

Bowler - Rahil Shah

Rahil Shah looks like the best option available in the bowler's category for this match. He looked in great form in the last match and hence can turn out to be a crucial pick for the match.

LKK vs CSG match captain and vice-captain choices

B Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan has started the tournament on a great note. He has scored big in both matches so far and is enjoying a golden touch. Sai Sudharsan should be the first name for the fantasy contests of the match and given his form there should be no hesitation in keeping him either as the captain or the vice-captain for the match.

Rahil Shah

Rahil Shah looked in good wicket-taking form in the last match. He picked up 72 points and will be looking to carry the momentum ahead. Shah might be a risky choice but might turn out to be the differential pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for LKK vs CSG, Match 9

B Sai Sudharsan

Rahil Shah

Shahrukh Khan

P Ranjan Paul

Baba Aparajith

LKK vs CSG Match Expert Tips

The NPR Ground has produced sporting wickets so far. There is something in it for all the players. A balanced approach while selecting the team for the match will be a good choice.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Head-to-head Team

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Narayan Jagadeesan, P Ranjan Paul

Batters: Shahrukh Khan, U Mukilesh, R Sanjay Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan (c)

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith (vc), H S Kumar

Bowlers: Rahil Shah, M Mohammed, J Subramanyan

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Grand League Team

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Narayan Jagadeesan, P Ranjan Paul (c), J Suresh Kumar (vc)

Batters: Shahrukh Khan, B Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, H S Kumar, K Akash

Bowlers: Rahil Shah, M Mohammed, J Subramanyan

Poll : 0 votes