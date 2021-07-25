LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shriram TNPL T20 Match 9

Lyca Kovai Kings will take on Dindigul Dragons in the ninth match of the TNPL T20

Lyca Kovai Kings have played two matches thus far. Their first match against Salem Spartans had to be abandoned. The side opened their account in the very next match against Ruby Trichy Warriors. The Kovai Kings batsmen got to the target in 18.1 overs with eight wickets in hand. Kovai Kings are currently top of the table with three points and a Net Run Rate of 1.083.

Dindigul Dragons have lost the only match that they have played so far. They were up against Siechem Madurai Panthers in their campaign opener but failed to defend an underwhelming total.

Squads to choose from

Lyca Kovai Kings

S Ajith Ram, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan (c), Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Kavin(wk), U Mukilesh, Selva Kumaran, B Sai Sudharsan, Srinivasan E, Yudheeshwaran V, Shijit Chandran, Anandakumar C

Dindigul Dragons

Rajhamany Srinivasan (c), C Hari Nishanth, S Arun, RS Mokit Hariharan, K Mani Bharathi(wk), Rajendran Vivek, MS Sanjay, M Silambarasan, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Swaminathan, Siva Murugan AR, Advaith Sharma, Kishan Kumar

LKK vs DD Probable Playing XI Today

Lyca Kovai Kings

S Ajith Ram, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan (c), Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Kavin(wk), U Mukilesh, Selva Kumaran, B Sai Sudharsan, Srinivasan E

Dindigul Dragons

Rajhamany Srinivasan (c), C Hari Nishanth, S Arun, RS Mokit Hariharan, K Mani Bharathi(wk), Rajendran Vivek, MS Sanjay, M Silambarasan, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Swaminathan

Match Details

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, Match 9

Date and Time: 25th July 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to aid the batsmen but the track might have something for the bowlers as well. The side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first as chasing could prove to be difficult at this venue.

LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today

LKK vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Kavin, K M Bharathi, S Sudharsan, G S Raju, C H Nishanth, A Tanwar, N S Kumaran, S Khan, R Vivek, R Suthesh, K Vignesh

Captain: S Sudharsan, Vice-Captain: G S Raju

LKK vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Kavin, K M Bharathi, S Sudharsan, G S Raju, C H Nishanth, A Tanwar, S Arun, S Khan, R Vivek, R Suthesh, K Vignesh

Captain: Shahrukh Khan, Vice-Captain: A Tanwar

