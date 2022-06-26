LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Dindigul Dragons (DD) take on the Dindigul Dragons (DD) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Sunday, June 26.

The Dindigul Dragons didn't have the best of starts to their TNPL campaign, coming up short against the Ruby Trichy Warriors. However, they have a strong team to fall back on, with Hari Nishanth headlining the roster. Despite a slightly inexperienced bowling attack, the Dragons will fancy their chances of getting their first win. However, they come across a star-studded Lyca Kovai Kings side who are perhaps the favorites to win the title this season. With the likes of Shahrukh Khan and T Natarajan in action, the Kings will start as the clear favorites.

LKK vs DD Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

AG Pradeep, Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), Vishal Vaidhya, R Vivek, RK Mokit Hariharan, K Monish, L Vignesh, M Silambarasan, Manoj Kumar and Rangaraj Suthesh.

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, N Selva Kumaran, T Natarajan and Krishnamoorthy Vignesh.

Match Details

LKK vs DD, TNPL 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 26th June 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Indian Cements Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

The pitch has slowed down over the last few games, allowing the bowlers to have a bigger say in the outcome of the match. The new ball shouldn't do much early on, allowing batters to get their eye in and score some runs in the powerplay overs. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs with ample turn available off the surface. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s LKK vs DD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Mani Bharathi: Mani Bharathi is a talented youngster who is known for his ability to score quick runs in the middle order. He has decent technique against both pace and spin, holding him in good stead. With Mani Bharathi boasting a decent record for the Dragons, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan is one of the best batters in the competition, with his record for the Lyca Kovai Kings speaking for itself. The Tamil Nadu star is an explosive batter who can finish off games like no other batter in the competition. Shahrukh can chip in with the ball as well, making him a fine addition to your LKK vs DD Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Vivek: R Vivek didn't have the best of outings in the previous game against the Ruby Trichy Warriors, unable to get going in the backend of the innings. Although Vivek didn't bowl in the previous game, he has a knack for picking up crucial wickets in the middle order. With Vivek capable of putting in a good performance, he is a handy pick in your LKK vs DD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

T Natarajan: T Natarajan is one of India's best bowlers in death overs and comes into the TNPL season on the back of a successful IPL campaign. His yorkers are a treat to watch, with his variations adding a different layer of intrigue. With the conditions suiting him, he is a must-have in your LKK vs DD Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LKK vs DD Dream11 prediction team

Hari Nishanth (DD)

T Natarajan (LKK)

Sai Sudharsan (LKK)

Important stats for LKK vs DD Dream11 prediction team

Hari Nishanth - 368 runs in 9 TNPL 2021 matches, Average: 40.89

Rangaraj Suthesh - 12 wickets in 9 TNPL 2021 matches, Average: 17.33

Shahrukh Khan - 210 runs in 8 TNPL 2021 matches, SR: 177.97

LKK vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

LKK vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Mani Bharathi, S Khan, G Sridhar Raju, R Vivek, S Sudharsan, A Tanwar, H Nishanth, S Ajith Ram, T Natarajan, L Vignesh and R Suthesh.

Captain: S Sudharsan. Vice-captain: H Nishanth.

LKK vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Mani Bharathi, S Khan, G Sridhar Raju, M Hariharan, S Sudharsan, M Kumar, H Nishanth, S Ajith Ram, T Natarajan, L Vignesh and M Silambarasan.

Captain: H Nishanth. Vice-captain: G Sridhar Raju.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far