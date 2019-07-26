LKK vs RTW Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's TNPL match- July 27th 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second game of the double header on Saturday will see Lyca Kovai Kings taking on Ruby Trichy Warriors at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli in Match 11 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors have started their tournament on a poor note with two consecutive losses and Lyca Kovai Kings will look to add more misery on their opponents. In Kovai Kings' last match, W Antony Dhas almost pulled off a stunning win in a rain-curtailed match with his 26-ball 63 but ultimately, his knock went in vain.

Squads to choose from

Lyca Kovai Kings: M Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (captain), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (WK), Malolan Rangarajan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, N Mohammad Ashik (WK), W Antony Dhas, Thangarasu Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, S Ajith Ram, J Suresh Kumar, Ashwin Venkatraman, Muhammad Adnan Khan, RS Jaganath Srinivas.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Murali Vijay, Aditya Barooah, Aravind S, Maaruthi Raghav, Ganapati Chandrasekar, Mani Bharathy (WK), P Saravana Kumar, R Sai Kishore (captain), L Vignesh, K Vignesh, M Poiyamozhi, Sanjay MS, DT Chandrasekar, Adithya Ganesh, K Mukunth.

Playing XI Updates

Lyca Kovai Kings

S Ajith Ram might replace S Manigandan, the leg-spinner.

M Shahrukh Khan, A Mukund (C), B Anirudh Sita Ram, N Mohammad Ashik (WK), Akkil Srinath, W Anthony Dhas, M Rangarajan, Jaganath Srinivas, T Natarajan, S Manigandan/ S Ajith Ram, K Vignesh.

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Trichy Warriors' star player Murali Vijay didn't play the last game and he is said to be picking and choosing his matches. So it remains to be seen whether he is available for this match. Also, left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar might replace Poiyamozhi.

Aditya Barooah, S Aravind, R Sathyanarayan/ M Vijay, Maaruthi Raghav, C Ganapathy, Sai Kishore, K Mani Bharathi, Saravana Kumar, L Vignesh, Kannan Vignesh, M Poiyamozhi/ DT Chandrasekar

Match Details

Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, Tamil Nadu Premier League, 11th Match

27th July 2019, 7.15 PM IST

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

The Tirunelveli pitch has traditionally produced tracks which have really aided the team which bats first. It becomes really difficult to bat under lights and this should be taken into account by both the captains.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Keepers from both teams haven't done a lot so far but it would be wise to go with N Mohammad Ashik who bats higher up the order. He also scored a quickfire 14-ball 19 against Tuti Patriots in the last match.

Batsmen: Kovai Kings' captain Abhinav Mukund and Shahrukh Khan are key picks for any Dream 11 team. They are proven customers and could fire anytime soon. Middle-order batsman Akkil Srinath could also be picked. From the Trichy Warriors, P Saravana Kumar is a must in the side. He has put in all-round performances in both the games so far. Opening batsman Aaditya Barooah will be the 5th and last pick from the batting list

All-rounders: Two all-rounders can be picked for this game. The first choice will obviously be Antony Dhas who almost pulled off a miraculous win against Tuti Patriots. The other all-rounder will be L Vignesh who opens the bowling for Trichy Warriors.

Bowlers: With respect to the bowlers, Kovai Kings' new-ball pair of Krishnamoorthy Vignesh and T Natarajan should be definitely picked. The lone bowler from the Ruby Tricky Warriors will be R Sai Kishore.

Captain: M Shahrukh Khan hasn't fired yet but he displayed his undoubted quality last year and can be backed to come good in this match against Trichy Warriors, which could be the day when he comes up with his first match-winning knock of this season. Options for Vice-captain could be Abhinav Mukund, Antony Dhas and Saravana Kumar.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Mohammad Ashik, Aaditya Barooah, Abhinav Mukund, Shahrukh Khan (C), Akkil Srinath, P Saravana Kumar, W Antony Dhas (VC), L Vignesh, T Natarajan, Krishanmoorthy Vignesh, R Sai Kishore

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Mani Bharathi, Aaditya Barooah, P Saravana Kumar (VC), Abhinav Mukund (C), Shahrukh Khan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, Antony Dhas, Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, J Srinivas, Kannan Vignesh