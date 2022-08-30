LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 30

The 30th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) take on London Spirit (LNS) at Lord's in London on Tuesday, August 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the much-awaited LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Tips for today's match.

The London Spirit have been one of the teams to beat in the competition with five wins in seven matches. Their bowling attack has been brilliant, with Jordan Thompson leading the way. A win would assure them of a top-two finish, a remarkable turnaround after their woeful campaign last season.

Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, have lost their way a bit after losing their last two games. However, they are still in the mix for a top-three finish and will bank on Moeen Ali and Will Smeed to get them over the line. With both teams eyeing a potentially season-defining win, a cracker of a game beckons in London.

LNS vs BPH Match Details, Men's Hundred 2022

The 30th match of the Men's Hundred between Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit will be played at Lord's in London on August 30. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LNS vs BPH, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: 30th August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Live Streaming: Fancode

LNS vs BPH Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord's is a competitive one with the average first-innings score being 150. The previous game saw the pacers use a lot of slower balls with the likes of Sam Curran and Jordan Thompson picking up multiple wickets. Teams have preferred to chase at the venue, with two out of the three games being won by the sides batting first this season.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 150

2nd-innings score: 133

LNS vs BPH Form Guide

Birmingham Phoenix: LWWWLWL

London Spirit: WWWWLWL

LNS vs BPH probable playing 11s for today’s match

London Spirit injury/team news

No changes are expected of the London Spirit.

London Spirit probable playing 11

Adam Rossington (wk), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood and Mason Crane.

Birmingham Phoenix injury/team news

Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the competition, while Imran Tahir has departed for CPL duty.

Birmingham Phoenix probable playing 11

Miles Hammond, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c), Chris Benjamin, Matthew Wade (wk), Brett D'Oliveira/Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Ben Dwarshuis, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm and Henry Brookes.

LNS vs BPH Dream11 match top picks for Men's Hundred 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adam Rossington (7 matches, 158 runs, strike rate: 185.88)

Adam Rossington has been one of the most explosive batters in the competition with a strike rate of 185.88. He has a couple of thirty-plus scores to his name, taking on the bowling in the powerplay phase. While Matthew Wade is a decent option too, Rossington stands out in this department.

Top Batter Pick

Will Smeed (7 matches, 178 runs)

Will Smeed is Birmingham Phoenix's top run-scorer this season with 178 runs in seven matches. He has been in decent form in the last two matches, scoring 54 runs at a strike rate of 180. With Smeed due a big knock, he is a top pick for your LNS vs BPH Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jordan Thompson (7 matches, 48 runs, 12 wickets)

Jordan Thompson has been one of the standout bowlers in The Hundred with 12 wickets at an average of 16.00. He has also added value with the bat, scoring 27 (19) in the previous game. With form on his side, Thompson is a must-have in your LNS vs BPH Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nathan Ellis (7 matches, 5 wickets)

Nathan Ellis is one of the better death bowlers, conceding just 1.3 runs per ball in The Hundred. Although he has only picked up five wickets, his ability to take wickets in death overs sets him apart. While Kane Richardson is also a good option, Ellis should find a spot in your LNS vs BPH Dream11 fantasy team.

LNS vs BPH match captain and vice-captain choices for Men's Hundred 2022

Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott has scores of 62 (36), 31 (17), 30 (25), 32 (23) and 0 (3) in his last five matches. Although he did not score any runs in the previous game, McDermott remains a good batting option for this game. With the Aussie being in fine form throughout the English summer, he is a good captaincy option for this LNS vs BPH match.

Will Smeed

In the absence of Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed stands out as Birmingham Phoenix's go-to batter. Smeed has smashed 178 runs, including a hundred against the Southern Brave. Given the conditions on offer, Smeed could be backed to play a big knock at the top of the order.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LNS vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Jordan Thompson 12 wickets in 7 matches Kane Richardson 12 wickets in 6 matches Moeen Ali 161 runs in 7 matches Adam Rossington 158 runs in 7 matches Nathan Ellis 5 wickets in 7 matches

LNS vs BPH match expert tips

Birmingham Pheonix do not have a frontline spinner to fall back on, with Imran Tahir unavailable. However, they will bank on Benny Howell, whose variations and form hold him in good stead. With Howell also likely to bat higher up the order, he could be a potential game-changer in the LNS vs BPH game.

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott (c), Adam Rossington

Batters: Eoin Morgan, Dan Lawrence, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Benny Howell (vc), Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Nathan Ellis

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade

Batters: Eoin Morgan, Dan Lawrence (vc), Will Smeed (c)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Benny Howell, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis

