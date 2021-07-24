LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 5

Match 5 of The Hundred men's competition will see the London Spirit take on the Oval Invincibles at the iconic Lord's on Sunday.

The Oval Invincibles came up trumps in the inaugural game of The Hundred men's competition. Captain Sam Billings came up with a telling contribution as he led his side to a big win against Manchester Originals. With a squad filled with explosive talents such as Jason Roy and Sam Curran, the Invincibles will look to sustain their winning start to The Hundred.

Their opponents, the London Spirit, came up short in their first encounter. However, they will relish the chance to play in front of their home crowd on Sunday. All eyes will be on captain Eoin Morgan, who has struggled for form lately as the Spirit search for their first win in The Hundred.

Squads to choose from

London Spirit

Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Mason Crane, Joe Denly, Josh Inglis, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal

Oval Invincibles

Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Sam Billings, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Jordan Cox

LNS vs OVI Probable Playing 11 Today

London Spirit

Zak Crawley, Josh Inglis (wk), Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan, Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Mohammad Amir, Blake Cullen and Chris Wood

Oval Invincibles

Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (c&wk), Laurie Evans, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Sunil Narine and Reece Topley

Match Details

Match: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, The Hundred Men's 2021, Match 5

Date and Time: 25th July 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Lord's despite there being help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to move around in the early stages, keeping the batsmen on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will also play a significant role, given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams looking to chase upon winning the toss. 140 should be a good total with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

LNS vs OVI TheHundred Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

LNS vs OVI The Hundred Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran, Ravi Bopara, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir, Reece Topley and Saqib Mahmood

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Daniel Lawrence

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran, Ravi Bopara, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir, Tom Curran and Saqib Mahmood

Captain: Daniel Lawrence, Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Edited by Samya Majumdar