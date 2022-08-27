LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 27

The 27th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see the Oval Invincibles (OVI) take on London Spirit (LNS) at Lord's in London on Saturday, August 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the much-awaited LNS vs OVI Dream 11 Prediction.

The Oval Invincibles are still in the hunt for a top-three spot with three wins in six matches. However, their recent form has not been great with two losses on the trot. But with superstars Jason Roy and Sam Curran itching to get them back on track, the Oval Invincibles will fancy their chances of a win today.

The London Spirit, meanwhile, are a win away from sealing a top-three spot with five wins in six matches. The likes of Chris Wood and Dan Lawrence have hit their strides in recent games, with Eoin Morgan's captaincy also adding value. The reverse fixture saw the London Spirit come out on top. But with a playoff spot potentially up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in London.

LNS vs OVI Match Details

The 27th match of the Men's Hundred between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit will be played at Lord's in London on August 27. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LNS vs OVI, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: 27th August 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Live Streaming: Fancode

LNS vs OVI Pitch Report

The average first-innings score at Lord's is 163, but it drops to 138 in the second innings. The London Spirit have won all three games at the venue while batting first, with Jordan Thompson picking up five wickets in two matches. Teams will prefer to defend a score at the venue.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 0

1st-innings score: 163

2nd-innings score: 138

LNS vs OVI Form Guide

Oval Invincibles: LWWWLL

London Spirit: WWWWLW

LNS vs OVI probable playing 11s for today’s match

London Spirit injury/team news

Kieron Pollard may not be available for this game. Josh Inglis could come in for him.

London Spirit probable playing 11

Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben McDermott, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Josh Inglis, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood and Mason Crane.

Oval Invincibles injury/team news

Peter Hatzoglou should replace Sunil Narine, who has departed for the CPL.

Oval Invincibles probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Billings (c&wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Carlos Brathwaite, Matt Milnes and Peter Haztoglou.

LNS vs OVI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adam Rossington (6 matches, 122 runs, strike rate: 193.65)

Adam Rossington has only scored 122 runs, but boasts a strike rate of 193.65 at the top of the order for the London Spirit. Rossington is a good player of pace, capable of using the powerplay conditions perfectly. Given the conditions on offer, Rossington could be backed to score some runs against the Oval Invincibles.

Top Batter Pick

Will Jacks (5 matches, 205 runs, Average: 51.25)

Will Jacks has been the Oval Invincibles' best batter with 205 runs, including a hundred. He has a decent record at Lord's, scoring 199 runs at a strike rate of 196 in six matches. With Jacks likely to play a role with the ball as well, he is a top pick for your LNS vs OVI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jordan Thompson (6 matches, 21 runs, 10 wickets)

Jordan Thompson has been the standout pacer in this competition with 10 wickets to his name. He has been a touch expensive at times, but continues to pick up wickets consistently with a strike rate of 10.9. Thompson could also come in handy with the bat, making him a crucial pic for Saturday's game.

Top Bowler Pick

Nathan Ellis (6 matches, 4 wickets)

Nathan Ellis has picked up only four wickets in the tournament, but has been economical, conceding nearly seven runs every five balls. He has been in good form throughout the summer, impressing for Hampshire in the T20 Blast. With Ellis likely to bowl at the death also, he should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

LNS vs OVI match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott has scores of 30 and 32 in The Hundred this season. He has been in good form over the last few months, scoring 494 runs in the T20 Blast as well. With McDermott in good touch, he should be a good captaincy pick for your LNS vs OVI Dream11 fantasy team.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy has not been in the best of form this season with only 51 runs to his name. However, he has a good record at Lord's with 213 runs in six matches, including four 20-plus scores. With Roy due for a big knock, he could be a game-changing selection.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LNS vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Jordan Thompson 346 10 wickets in 6 matches Will Jacks 323 205 runs in 5 matches Chris Wood 201 6 wickets in 4 matches Adam Rossington 242 122 runs in 6 matches Nathan Ellis 180 4 wickets in 56 matches

LNS vs OVI match expert tips

The Oval Invincibles' new-ball attack isn't as strong in the absence of Reece Topley. With Sam Curran and possibly Matt Milnes handling the new-ball duties, Adam Rossington could be a fine option to exploit this area in the LNS vs OVI game. Spin could be used to counter Rossington, although he is striking at over 150 against the spinners as well.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this LNS vs OVI match, click here!

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott, Adam Rossington (vc)

Batters: Jason Roy, Dan Lawrence, Will Jacks (c)

All-rounders: Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott (c), Adam Rossington

Batters: Jason Roy (vc), Dan Lawrence, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Sam Curran, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Mason Crane, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar