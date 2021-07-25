LNS vs OVI Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for today's The Hundred Men's match

The London Spirit will take on the Oval Invincibles in match 5 of the ongoing The Hundred Men’s 2021. The game will be played at Lord's and will start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, July 25.

Here’s a look at the top three picks for the upcoming fixture between the London Spirit and the Oval Invincibles. The following are must picks for the game:

Birmingham Phoenix Men v London Spirit Men - The Hundred

Zak Crawley was one of the bright spots for the London Spirit during their game against Birmingham Phoenix. The opener scored a brilliant half-century, taking the attack to the opposition with a blistering 40-ball 64.

Crawley laced his innings with six fours and three sixes and is expected to shine again at Lord’s on Sunday.

Oval Invincibles Men v Manchester Originals Men - The Hundred

Jason Roy is one of the most explosive batsmen in limited-overs cricket and the Englishman is expected to make his mark on Sunday. Roy had a quick start against the Manchester Originals, but failed to make it count, getting dismissed for 20.

With the T20 World Cup just round the corner, Roy will look to keep the runs flowing and the Invincibles will be counting on him to deliver.

Oval Invincibles Men v Manchester Originals Men - The Hundred

Sam Billings agonizingly missed out on a half-century last time out but will be keen on continuing his good form to keep his prospects of featuring in the T20 World Cup alive.

Leading the Invincibles, Billings scored an eye-catching 49 to take his team to 145 in their innings. The wicketkeeper will be key again when the Oval Invincibles take the field at Lord’s on Sunday.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava