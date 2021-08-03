LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women, Match 17

London Spirit Women will take on Northern Superchargers Women in the 17th match of The Hundred Women at the Lord’s Stadium in London on Sunday.

Despite beginning the tournament with a three-wicket victory over Phoenix Women, London Spirit Women’s campaign have suffered a setback since. They have suffered three losses on the bounce since then and are desperately trying to turn their campaign around.

Meanwhile, Northern Superchargers Women have been in incredible form and have won all three fixtures.

LNS-W vs NOS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

LNS-W XI

Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight (c), Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Freya Davies, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Amara Carr (wk), Sophie Munro

NOS-W XI

Lauren Winfield (c & wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson-Richards, Laura Kimmince, Linsey Smith, Kalea Moore, Liz Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick

Match Details

LNS-W vs NOS-W, 17th Match

Date and Time: 3rd August, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: The Lord’s, London

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will find some purchase from it. Pacers can also use the bounce and carry on the track to their advantage. The average first innings score here is 130.

Today’s LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tammy Beaumont is yet to hit top gear in the Hundred Women but there are few players better than her at what she does. Her knock of 34 in the previous match will give her confidence going into this fixture.

Batters

Heather Knight has been extremely consistent for London Spirit so far. She has scored 95 runs so far and has also picked up a wicket.

Jemimah Rodrigues has already played two important match-winning knock for her side. She has scored 166 runs in three matches at an average of 83.

All-rounders

Alice Davidson Richards should be considered the top choice for captaincy in the LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy side. She scored 42 runs from 30 balls in the last match and also picked up a couple of wickets.

Bowlers

Linsey Smith has picked up five wickets in three matches so far and is expected to cause damage with the ball once again.

Top 5 best players to pick in LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction team

Alice Davidson Richards (NOS-W) – 257 points

Jemimah Rodrigues (NOS-W) – 230 points

Deepti Sharma (LNS-W) – 193 points

Deandra Dottin (LNS-W) – 184 points

Linsey Smith (NOS-W) – 170 points

Important stats for LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction team

Alice Davidson Richards: 67 runs and 6 wickets

Jemimah Rodrigues: 166 runs

Deepti Sharma: 32 runs and 5 wickets

Deandra Dottin: 54 runs and 3 wickets

Linsey Smith: 5 wickets

LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Today

LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tammy Beaumont, Laura Winfield, Jemimah Rodrigues, Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Alice Davidson Richards, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Danielle Gibson

Captain: Alice Davidson Richards, Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tammy Beaumont, Laura Winfield, Jemimah Rodrigues, Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Alice Davidson Richards, Deepti Sharma, Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Danielle Gibson

Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues, Vice-Captain: Linsey Smith

