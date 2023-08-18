London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women - Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

London Spirit Women will take on Northern Superchargers Women in Match No. 24 of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 at the Lord’s, London on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The first two games of the London Spirit Women were washed out. After that, they lost two matches in a row before finally registering their first win of the season against Oval Invincibles Women. They are currently sixth on the points table.

On the other hand, Northern Superchargers Women are in top form. They have four wins and one loss and are placed third on the points table. A win in this encounter will take them to the top of the points table.

LNS-W vs NOS-W, Match Details

The 24th match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 between London Spirit Women and Northern Superchargers Women will be played on August 18th 2023 at Lord’s, London. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LNS-W vs NOS-W

Date & Time: August 18th 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Pitch Report

The track at the Lord’s in London has been a good one to bat on. Two games have been played at this venue in this tournament and both of them were won by the teams chasing. There could be some movement with the new ball while the spinners may also get a bit of turn.

LNS-W vs NOS-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

London Spirit Women: W, L, L, NR, NR

Northern Superchargers Women: W, W, W, L, W

LNS-W vs NOS-W Probable Playing 11 today

London Spirit Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

London Spirit Women Probable Playing XI: Niamh Fiona Holland, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight (c), Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Alice Monaghan, Tara Norris, Lauren Filer

Northern Superchargers Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Northern Superchargers Women Probable Playing XI: Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Georgia Wareham, Bess Heath (wk), Alice Davidson Richards, Kate Cross, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Linsey Smith

Today’s LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bess Heath (5 matches, 61 runs)

Bess Heath has made decent contributions with the bat. The NOS-W wicket-keeper batter has mustered 61 runs in four innings while striking at 184.84.

Top Batter Pick

Phoebe Litchfield (5 matches, 187 runs)

Phoebe Litchfield is in excellent form with the bat. The 20-year-old left-hander has amassed 187 runs in five innings at a strike-rate of 140.60.

Top All-rounder Pick

Alice Davidson Richards (5 matches, 7 wickets, 27 runs)

Alice Davidson Richards has been bowling really well. She has picked up seven scalps from five games and she can be handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Sarah Glenn (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Sarah Glenn has been bowling superbly. The 23-year-old leg-spinner has returned with six wickets in three matches and she has conceded just 54 runs from 60 balls.

LNS-W vs NOS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Georgia Wareham (5 matches, 7 wickets, 43 runs)

Georgia Wareham is in top form with the ball. The Australian leg-spinner has returned with seven wickets from five games and she has conceded 1.05 runs per ball. She has mustered 43 runs at a strike-rate of 102.38.

Amelia Kerr (3 matches, 51 runs, 3 wickets)

Amelia Kerr can have a big all-round impact. The New Zealand leg-spinning all-rounder has got 51 runs at a strike-rate of 108.51. With the ball, she has taken three scalps.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Georgia Wareham 43 runs & 7 wickets in 5 matches Amelia Kerr 51 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Alice Davidson Richards 7 wickets & 27 runs in 5 matches Phoebe Litchfield 187 runs in 5 matches Sarah Glenn 6 wickets in 3 matches

LNS-W vs NOS-W match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and some quality top-order batters and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Amelia Kerr, Georgia Wareham, Alice Davidson Richards, Heather Knight and Phoebe Litchfield could be the players to watch out for.

LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Bess Heath

Batters: Heather Knight, Phoebe Litchfield, Marie Kelly

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr (vc), Georgia Wareham (c), Alice Davidson Richards, Danielle Gibson

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Tara Norris

LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Bess Heath

Batters: Heather Knight, Phoebe Litchfield (c), Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Georgia Wareham, Alice Davidson Richards, Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn (vc), Lucy Higham