LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for today's The Hundred Women's match

London Spirit Women meet the Oval Invincibles Women in the fifth match of The Hundred Women 2021 at the iconic Lord’s on Sunday.

Oval Invincibles Women won their first outing of The Hundred Women against the Manchester Originals Women by a comfortable margin of five wickets. Similarly, London Spirit Women also started their campaign with a win over Birmingham Phoenix Women.

Both sides, therefore, come into the London derby on the back of a successful start to The Hundred Women 2021. They will look to continue their winning run, and thus, we can expect a thrilling clash on the cards.

On that note, here are three players who can be top picks for your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming fixture in The Hundred Women.

Birmingham Phoenix Women v London Spirit Women - The Hundred

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma put up a decent performance for the London Spirit Women in their opening game of The Hundred Women.

She first picked up a wicket and then scored 28 crucial runs while chasing. Deepti is expected to put up another all-round effort again and is, therefore, a vital pick for your Dream11 team.

#2 Natasha Farrant

England and Oval Invincibles Women's pacer Natasha Farrant started off her campaign in The Hundred on a brilliant note.

She picked up three wickets, giving away only 25 runs from 20 deliveries. The left-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker for her side in the competition so far.

Women's Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals - The Hundred

Oval Invincibles Women's skipper Dane van Niekerk lit the stage in their opening game against Manchester Originals Women.

Chasing 136 for victory, she struck an unbeaten 56 off 42 balls, including eight fours and a six, at a strike rate of 133.3. Her brilliant unbeaten knock took her side past the line.

She also bowled 15 deliveries, giving away just 16 runs, and is thus handy with the ball as well. Dane van Niekerk is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar