MAH vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Elite Group E

The Elite Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 will see Maharashtra (MAH) squaring off against Mumbai (MUM) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAH vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Mumbai have won one of their last two matches and will be keen to make a comeback in the tournament. Maharashtra, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches.

Mumbai will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Maharashtra have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAH vs MUM Match Details

The Elite Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 will be played on November 17 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAH vs MUM, Elite Group E

Date and Time: November 17, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The surface at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

MAH vs MUM Form Guide

MAH - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

MUM - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

MAH vs MUM Probable Playing XI

MAH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ruturaj Gaikwad ©, Rahul Tripathi, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Ankit Bawne, Satyajeet Bachhav, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

MUM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Tamore (wk), Ajinkya Rahane ©, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, and Mohit Awasthi.

MAH vs MUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Khan

S Khan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. S Navale is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

P Shaw

R Gaikwad and P Shaw are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Y Jaiswal has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Kazi

S Dube and A Kazi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. S Mulani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Deshpande

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Choudhary and T Deshpande. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Hangargekar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAH vs MUM match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kazi

A Kazi is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He smashed 106 runs in the last match against Bengal.

R Gaikwad

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make R Gaikwad the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order.

5 Must-Picks for MAH vs MUM, Elite Group E

P Shaw

Y Jaiswal

S Dube

A Kazi

R Gaikwad

Maharashtra vs Mumbai Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Maharashtra vs Mumbai Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Khan

Batters: R Gaikwad, P Shaw, Y Jaiswal, R Tripathi

All-rounders: A Kazi, S Mulani, S Dube

Bowlers: M Choudhary, T Deshpande, R Hangargekar

Maharashtra vs Mumbai Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Navale

Batters: R Gaikwad, P Shaw, Y Jaiswal, R Tripathi

All-rounders: A Kazi, S Mulani, S Dube

Bowlers: M Choudhary, T Deshpande, R Hangargekar

