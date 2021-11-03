MAH vs TN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match - November 4th, 2021

Maharashtra will take on Tamil Nadu in the opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the encounter.

Maharashtra failed to qualify for the knockout stage last season. They had a poor run in the league phase, with only a solitary win to show for from five matches. Maharashtra will look to bounce back and give their opponents a run for their money. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav are the two key players to watch out for from the side.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu are the defending champions of the competition. They will look to start their title defense with a victory over Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu are among the strongest sides in the competition. Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Sandeep Warrier and Murugan Ashwin are among the best players in their squad.

On that note, let's take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 encounter between Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

#3 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar will represent Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Washington Sundar is expected to start for Tamil Nadu when they take on Maharashtra in their season opener of the competition. He missed the second leg of the IPL due to an injury and is all set to get back on the field for his state team.

Sundar can play a key role with the bat either at the top or middle order. The left-handed batter has the muscle power to whack the ball out of the park. Meanwhile, the off-spinner can trouble the batters with his variations as well. He can bowl during powerplays and middle overs too.

#2 Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan will feature for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

Punjab Kings batter Shahrukh Khan is a must-pick for your Dream11 team. His IPL franchise sees him as a finisher, and we've witnessed some amazing knocks from him in the past.

Shahrukh Khan will play a key role with the bat for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Moreover, he can also roll over his arm when needed. The off-spinner hasn't bowled much in recent times but could bowl an over or two to control the flow of runs.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad will feature for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Image Courtesy: (BCCI/IPL)

Chennai Super Kings opening batter and IPL 2021 Orange cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad should be your first pick for the captain and vice-captain role for the upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

He has been in tremendous form over the last few months and is expected to carry his brilliant form into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. Taking his form into consideration, Gaikwad is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

