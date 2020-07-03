MCC v BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 4th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MCC vs BRD match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4

Brno Raiders take on Moravian CC in Match 3 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

Match 3 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 pits the Brno Raiders against Moravian CC at the Brno Cricket Ground. Although Moravian CC doesn't have much experience, they have a very good batting unit with the likes of Njarekkattil and Sandaruwan leading the way.

However, it is going to be an uphill task for them against Brno Raiders, who have a very strong roster coming into the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4.

Thus, the contest promises to provide plenty of intrigue as both sides look to stamp their authority on the ECN Czech T10 Super Series, hoping to steal a march on their competitors.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Moravian CC

Syed Abdul-Wahab, Shiv Ramamurthy, Jitesh Mattakot, Lal Mohan, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Sandip Singh, Manu Paul, Yograj Sahani, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Om Sharma, Prem Yadav, Titto Poulose, John Jacob, Sunil Ambar, Anil Paul, Felix Irudayadhasan, Ashkar Naduparambil, Jobi Samuel, Subin George and Zainul Abid

Brno Raiders

Advertisement

Anzer Khan, Balaji Subramaniam, Vignesh Surendran, Kudzai Chumusora, Muzamil Dodhy, Praveen Prasad, Aamir Husain, Ganesh Duraisamy, Vijay Bijalwan, Arun Vasudevan, Raghvenda Singh, Dilu Bhusal, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Piyush Tripathi and Sreekanth Nair.

Predicted Playing XIs

Moravian CC

S Abdul-Wahab, J Mattakot, G Brahmadasan, L Mohan, V Njarekkattil, D Sandaruwan, O Sharma, S Ambar, A Paul, J Samuel and S Singh

Brno Raiders

A Khan, B Subramaniam, V Surendran, M Dodhy, A Husain, G Duraisamy, V Bijalwan, R Singh, D Bhusal, J Singh Rathore and S Nair.

Match Details

Match: Moravian CC vs Brno Raiders

Date: 4th July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground, Brno

Pitch Report

A decent pitch is expected for the game, despite it being the third match of the day. The bowlers should get the new ball to swing around, although there isn't much turn on offer for the spinners.

The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big with 80-85 being a competitive total at this venue.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MCC vs BRD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, B Subramaniam, G Brahmadasan, J Mattakot, M Dodhy, D Sandaruwan, V Bijalwal, V Njarekkattil, R Singh, S Nair and S Ambar

Captain: V Njarekkattil, Vice-Captain: B Subramaniam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, B Subramaniam, V Surendran, J Mattakot, M Dodhy, D Sandaruwan, G Duraisamy, V Njarekkattil, R Singh, D Bhusal and S Ambar

Captain: B Subramaniam, Vice-Captain: D Sandaruwan

Also Read: BRP vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 4th, 2020