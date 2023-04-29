MCC vs JRO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s KCA Club Championship T20 match - April 29th, 2023

Muthoot Microfin (MCC) and Jolly Rovers (JRO) will take on each other in Match 2 of the KCA Club Championship 2023. The match will take place at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba.

Both teams are expected to showcase their talent and skills in what promises to be an exciting and competitive game of cricket. They are expected to bring their A-game and put on a thrilling display of cricket for fans and spectators alike.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your MCC vs JRO Dream11 team.

#3 Sanju Sanjeev (MCC) - 6.5 Credits

MCC batter Sanju Sanjeev is a top-order batter and has scored a handful of runs recently. Sanju has three 30+ scores in his last five matches and has demonstrated his ability to be a valuable member of the team.

One can pick him in your MCC vs JRO Dream11 team using just 6.5 credits. He is surely one of the best picks for his credits and could be a good choice to be the vice-captain of your team.

#2 MD Nidheesh (JRO) - 8.5 Credits

MD Nidheesh has represented both Kerala and as well as the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The right-arm pacer has picked up 11 wickets from 12 matches in the shortest format of the game.

Moreover, he has taken a total of 68 wickets in 28 FC matches, with an average of 28.88. In the List A format, the player has taken 37 wickets in 24 matches, with an average of 25.35 and an economy rate of 5.22.

Nidheesh is among the most experienced players in the league and could potentially be chosen as the captain or vice-captain pick for the MCC vs JRO match.

#1 Mohammed Azharuddeen (JRO) - 8.5 Credits

Azharuddeen has an impressive record as a right-handed wicketkeeper-batter. He has played for Kerala and other domestic teams as well. The 29-year-old has also played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Mohammed Azharuddeen has scored a couple of half-centuries and a century in his last three T20 matches, which makes him a must-pick in your MCC vs JRO Dream11 team.

Taking his red-hot form into consideration, the Indian wicketkeeper is also the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 side.

