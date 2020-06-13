MFE vs IS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vanuatu T10 League Match - June 13th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for MFE vs IS match of Vanuatu T10 League.

Ifira Sharks will face off against Mighty Efate Panthers in the Final of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020.

Vanuatu T10 League Final Dream11 Fantasy

It comes down to the Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers as they face each other in the final of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020. While MFE had already booked its place in the group stage, Ifira Sharks had to overcome MT Bulls with Nalin Nipiko starring with bat and ball.

MFE will head into this game as the clear favourites with the Joshua Rasu-led side beating the Sharks on multiple occasions in this season. However, the nerves surrounding such a high-octane final could level the playing field for the Sharks.

Squads to choose from

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko (C), Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Brenan Meyer.

Mighty Efate Panthers

Joshua Rasu (C), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko, Apolinaire Stephen, Bethan Moli, Wolford Kalworai, Vince Vira, Stephane Sandy, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Amobong Rakau, Jamal Vira and William Yamak

Might Efate Panthers

Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan (WK), Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Alfred Carlot, Selwyn Garae, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata

Match Details

Match: Mighty Efate Panthers v Ifira Sharks

Date: June 13th, 2020 at 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

A decent batting surface is on offer for this game with something on offer for the bowlers as well. Although there have been a few low-scoring encounters, the batsmen should be able to take on the bowlers, given the nature of the format.

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MFE vs IS Dream11 Fantasy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Allan, L Carlot, W Yamak, W Kalworai, J Rasu, S Obed, W Vira, N Nipiko, T Tamata, A Stephen and N Unavalu

Captain - N Nipiko , Vice-Captain - J Rasu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Moli, L Carlot, W Yamak, W Kalworai, J Rasu, S Obed, W Vira, N Nipiko, T Tamata, A Stephen and K Tari

Captain - N Nipiko, Vice-Captain - S Obed